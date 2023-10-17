Azerbaijan, China Sign Energy Co-Op Mou

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has held a meeting with Zhang Jianhua, Administrator of the National Energy Administration of China, on the sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" forum in China, Trend reports.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on expanding energy cooperation between the two counties.

This document provides for the expansion of bilateral relations in the energy sector of both countries, cooperation in the application of new technologies, the renewal of energy infrastructure, the promotion of mutual investment and business activity, the exchange of experience in the field of renewable energy sources, as well as in the form of joint conferences, forums and trainings.

At the same time, the parties discussed SOCAR's supplies of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical products, as well as LNG to China. The participation of Chinese companies in oil production and refining projects in Azerbaijan, as well as in the electric power sector, were mentioned as examples of successful energy cooperation.