Azerbaijan, China Sign Energy Co-Op Mou

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Minister of
Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has held a meeting with Zhang
Jianhua, Administrator of the National Energy Administration of
China, on the sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" forum in China,
Trend reports.
Following the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on expanding energy cooperation between the two
counties.
This document provides for the expansion of bilateral relations
in the energy sector of both countries, cooperation in the
application of new technologies, the renewal of energy
infrastructure, the promotion of mutual investment and business
activity, the exchange of experience in the field of renewable
energy sources, as well as in the form of joint conferences, forums
and trainings.
At the same time, the parties discussed SOCAR's supplies of
crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical products, as well as
LNG to China. The participation of Chinese companies in oil
production and refining projects in Azerbaijan, as well as in the
electric power sector, were mentioned as examples of successful
energy cooperation.
