Exhumation Work Continues In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - ICRC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Exhumation work
continues in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, the Forensic Coordinator of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Elif Gunce Eskikoy
said, Trend reports.
"In 2022, we initiated a joint pilot project with the State
Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of
Azerbaijan. This project is continuing. Currently, the 6th
territorial work is in progress for the project. After this, the
current activity will be completed, and we'll focus on
identification," the coordinator added.
The ICRC holds an information session for media
representatives.
During the event, it was also noted that the ICRC had taken
10,800 biological reference materials from the families of missing
persons by the end of 2022.
The search for the remains of persons who went missing during
the first Karabakh war began after the liberation of Azerbaijani
lands from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh
war].
As of September this year, the remains of nine people have been
detected in Yukhari Seyidahmadli village of liberated Fuzuli
district.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107257936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.