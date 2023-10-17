Exhumation Work Continues In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - ICRC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Exhumation work continues in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, the Forensic Coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Elif Gunce Eskikoy said, Trend reports.

"In 2022, we initiated a joint pilot project with the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan. This project is continuing. Currently, the 6th territorial work is in progress for the project. After this, the current activity will be completed, and we'll focus on identification," the coordinator added.

The ICRC holds an information session for media representatives.

During the event, it was also noted that the ICRC had taken 10,800 biological reference materials from the families of missing persons by the end of 2022.

The search for the remains of persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war began after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

As of September this year, the remains of nine people have been detected in Yukhari Seyidahmadli village of liberated Fuzuli district.