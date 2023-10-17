Azerbaijan To Increase Number Of Solar-Powered Radio Stations In Karabakh


10/17/2023 9:19:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The number of solar-powered radio stations will reach more than 30 in Karabakh, Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Director of Media Relations at Azercell Telecom LLC, said this at a press conference dedicated to the Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

"The mobile network infrastructure has been built from scratch in Karabakh. At the moment, there are more than 125 radio station bases there," she noted.

In addition, Azercell has introduced another innovation to protect the environment.

"It is planned to reach more than 30 solar-powered radio mobile stations by the end of this year," Nigar Shikhlinskaya added.

Thus, the mobile network conducted in Karabakh meets all world standards and complies with environmental requirements.

Mobile communication was recently conducted in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand, as well as Sugovushan and Askeran.

Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition "Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".

MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107257935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search