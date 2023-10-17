Azerbaijan To Increase Number Of Solar-Powered Radio Stations In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The number of
solar-powered radio stations will reach more than 30 in Karabakh,
Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Director of Media Relations at Azercell
Telecom LLC, said this at a press conference dedicated to the
Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.
"The mobile network infrastructure has been built from scratch
in Karabakh. At the moment, there are more than 125 radio station
bases there," she noted.
In addition, Azercell has introduced another innovation to
protect the environment.
"It is planned to reach more than 30 solar-powered radio mobile
stations by the end of this year," Nigar Shikhlinskaya added.
Thus, the mobile network conducted in Karabakh meets all world
standards and complies with environmental requirements.
Mobile communication was recently conducted in Khankendi,
Khojaly, and Khojavand, as well as Sugovushan and Askeran.
Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event
Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan
International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and
Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan
International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th
Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air
Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools"
(Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition
"Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".
