Organization Of Turkic States To Establish Association Of Supreme Courts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An association of
supreme courts of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member
countries will be established, Mehmet Akarca, President of the
Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals, said during an official visit to
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"A conference will be held in Shusha on October 19 in connection
with the establishment of the Association of Supreme Courts of the
OTS member countries. At this conference, on the occasion of Heydar
Aliyev's 100th anniversary, we will sign the first declaration in
connection with the establishment of the association. Work will be
done on the preparation of the statute of this structure. Along
with the economic, political, historical, and cultural development
of Turkic states, we seek to accelerate development in the field of
law through mutual exchange of experience," he said.
During his visit, Mehmet Akarca met with the Chairman of the
Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, Farhad Abdullayev.
