Azerbaijan Talks Opportunities For SOCAR Trading To Expand Its Operations In China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.
Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has held a meeting with Zhang
Jianhua, Administrator of the National Energy Administration of
China, on the sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" forum in China,
Trend reports.
Talks revolved around the opportunities for SOCAR Trading to
expand its operations in the Chinese market.
At the same time, the parties engaged in talks about SOCAR's
delivery of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical items, and
LNG to China. The discussions also pointed to achievements in
energy cooperation, including the participation of Chinese
companies in oil production, refining projects in Azerbaijan, and
the electric power sector.
Chinese energy companies and their long-standing partnerships in
the energy sector have entered a new phase of growth, marked by
collaborative endeavors in green energy and environmentally
friendly technology projects. Notably, Dongfang's involvement in
constructing the Garadagh solar power plant, boasting a capacity of
230 MW, and the cooperation with China Gezhouba Group Overseas
Investment on renewable energy initiatives totaling 2 GW in
Azerbaijan have been highlighted.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding between the
Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and China's National Energy
Administration was signed.
This document provides for the expansion of bilateral relations
in the energy sector of both countries, cooperation in the
application of new technologies, the renewal of energy
infrastructure, the promotion of mutual investment and business
activity, the exchange of experience in the field of renewable
energy sources, as well as in the form of joint conferences, forums
and trainings.
SOCAR Trading opened its offices in Singapore (2009) and London
(2015) to expand its global activity. Now the company has its
trading offices in Geneva, London, Singapore, Dubai and Houston
with 200 staff members in total. In addition, the company also
opened representative offices in Cairo, Istanbul, Lagos, Monaco and
Moscow.
