Enemy Shells Kherson City Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched several attacks on the center of Kherson, and the shelling

is ongoing.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank!" the message says.

As noted, there was no information on destruction or casualties.

Five people injured in enemy shelling of

The shelling continues, and people are urged to stay in safe places.

As reported, three people injured in the shelling of the Kherson community on October 17 are in moderate condition in hospitals.