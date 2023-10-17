Group Of Servicemen And Aviation Equipment Of Turkish Armed Forces Arrive In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “A group of military personnel and aviation equipment of the
Turkish Armed Forces will be involved in joint tactical exercises
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
Republic of Türkiye arrived in Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense
Ministry.
“The joint tactical exercises are planned to be conducted on
October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku city,
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the liberated territories,” the
ministry said.
