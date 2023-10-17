International Seminar On Military And Defense Issue Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international seminar has started in Baku as part of the
cooperation between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO's
Bureau for International Language Coordination (BILC), Azernews reports.
The Rector of the National Defense University, Professor
Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev spoke at the seminar and welcomed
the participants. The rector noted the importance of work done in
the field of military education, and the importance of mutual
exchange of experience between foreign and local experts at
meetings, seminars, and courses.
The purpose of the seminar, which is being held with the
participation of more than 27 representatives from 50 countries, is
to exchange views on the standardization of assessment criteria
(STANAG 6001) for NATO's and partner countries' language center
specialists and the application of innovations in teaching English
in the field of military education.
The seminar will last until October 19.
