Coinagenda Partners With Cypher Capital In Return To Dubai For 10Th Anniversary Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda, the longest-running conference in the blockchain industry, returns to Dubai for a three-day, all-inclusive event taking place October 18-20 at the luxurious five-star hotel and resort Atlantis, The Palm. Cypher Capital, one of the leading Web3 funds in the Gulf region, is the presenting sponsor and co-host of the conference.

CoinAgenda Dubai kicks off with registration and an opening reception on Wednesday afternoon, October 18, from 5-7 pm. The main conference begins Thursday, October 19, with fireside chats by Satoshi Roundtable founder Bruce Fenton; Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal; bitcoin pioneer Nick Spanos; Upland co-founder Dirk Lueth; Alphabit Fund managing director Liam Robertson, and many more – a total of 60+ speakers spanning the breadth of the blockchain industry. Thursday ends with another reception from 6-7 pm, followed by CoinAgenda's famed Legendary Dinner at a private venue in the Dubai Marina.

Other top speakers on Thursday include Cypher Capital co-founders Vineet Budki and Bill Qian; 1inch co-founder Walid Benothman; M2 founder and CEO Stefan Kimmel; Crypto Valley architect Ralf Glabischnig-Rossi; bitcoin pioneer Nick Spanos; Peter Knez, Venom Foundation; Swissborg founder Anthony Lesoismier-Geniaux; Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Tim Frost, co-founder of YieldApp and Haven1. There will also be roundtable discussions at lunch each day, a daily hot breakfast, and a Legendary Dinner party on Thursday night at a private home.

On Friday, October 20, CoinAgenda Dubai concludes with another full day of content. Keynote and fireside chat speakers include Bijan Alizdeh, co-founder of Phoenix Group, which announced its plans to go public on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday; Saeed Al Darmaki, Sheesha Finance; Marcie Jastrow, Shiba Inu; and Dirk Lueth, co-founder of Upland and OMA3. The day will be packed with informative panels with leading speakers, including Kyle Chasse, Master Ventures; Mate Tokay, Metanews; Faraj Abutalibob, Venom; David Namdar, Coral Capital; Ahmed Albalaghi, Biconomy; Tone Vays, The Financial Summit; and Jorge Sebastiao, Global Blockchain Organization. The conference will conclude with a closing reception.

“We are delighted to return to Dubai for our tenth year of conferences,” said CoinAgenda founder, Michael Terpin. “Dubai has firmly planted itself on the map as the new crossroads of the Web3 world and this is our second time holding our regional summit during Dubai Blockchain Month.”

CoinAgenda Dubai is being co-organized and presented by Cypher Capital, and it is sponsored by Shiba Inu, Haven1, OpenCarbon, Transform Ventures, Alphabit Fund, and Alpha Transform Holdings.

