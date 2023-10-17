A FRESH SPIN: TIPICO DEBUTS SLEEK, MODERN REDESIGN OF NATION's #1 RANKED CASINO APP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOBOKEN, NJ, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico , one of the largest sports betting and iGaming operators, today announced the launch of a new proprietary online casino platform, available across the state of New Jersey. Tipico Casino has been rated the #1 U.S. casino app in its debut, surpassing BetMGM, DraftKings and Barstool, in a recent study by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

With the technology developed in-house for a growing audience of players, Tipico's updated iGaming platform merges the concepts of a fun and fresh UX often found in“social casino” into its“real money” offering. The platform provides users with market-leading speed and simplicity in withdrawals and deposits, gameplay, content browsing, and enhanced search capabilities.

Tipico has increased its processing speeds by 50% and withdrawal speeds by 7x, making it one of the fastest casino platforms in the country. Players can easily register, claim a bonus, deposit, and find their favorite games to easily place a bet online. Additionally, Tipico Casino has more than doubled its entry-point offer and its VIP offer.



Entry-Point Offer: New users who deposit $10 are eligible to access $100 in bonus funds and 500 free spins VIP Offer: Tipico will grant a 100% deposit match and 500 free spins for all first time deposits up to $500.

“On the heels of earning a first-place national ranking, we are excited to unveil a completely original experience for customers who desire to play Casino games in New Jersey,” said Adrian Vella, U.S. CEO at Tipico.“Unlike other online casinos that pigeonhole players, our product helps expedite the real money deposit and withdrawal process, providing a safe, secure experience. We are uniquely positioned to make huge leaps in 2024 and beyond with a combination of original and classic content, efficient processing, and our trusted brand heritage.”

In its September 2023 report, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming ranked Tipico Casino first out of 32 brands for its exceptional Gaming Interface and Core. It also placed sixth in Aesthetics, eighth in User Experience, and tenth in Features.

Tipico's new platform is rich with personalized content catered to individual players based on insights collected through Tipico's real-time data engine. Players can display and play up to four games at once and enjoy new video animations and seamless navigation during game breaks. Additionally, the Tipico Casino will branch away from its classic red and black color scheme in favor of a teal, navy, and magenta palette to attract a more diverse audience.

Recent partnerships to expand Tipico's catalog include the addition of White Hat Gaming and Konami, live with 16 game studios. Tipico offers 707 games on desktop/Android and 441 games on iOS. The newest available games include slot games such as Ted, Peaky Blinders, and Dynamite Dash, complementing classic favorites such as Blackjack, Roulette, 88 Fortunes, and Endless Treasures.

Tipico Casino originally launched in New Jersey in November 2021 as the company's second product, following the successful U.S. launch of Tipico Sportsbook the previous year.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico places the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences, and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports. The platform hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: , or .