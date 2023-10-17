Flourish Announces Integration With Wealthbox Technology Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish , a platform which provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (RIAs) secure their clients' financial futures, today announced an integration between Flourish Cash , its cash management offering, and Wealthbox , a leading CRM platform for financial advisors. The direct integration is already in use by advisors and allows them to rapidly prefill applications and send Flourish invitations from within Wealthbox.

Advisors using Wealthbox can now easily pre-fill client applications and instantly send invites to Flourish Cash, allowing them to quickly and efficiently bring new assets into their orbit through Flourish Cash . Clients earn a competitive rate on their held-away cash and benefit from elevated FDIC insurance coverage through the Program Banks. The integration saves time, minimizes typos and errors, and allows advisors to easily track invited clients.

"Flourish's integration with Wealthbox has improved our firm's process of inviting clients to Flourish Cash, making it simple and easy. As fiduciaries, we are always looking for optimal solutions for our clients, including where to hold their cash reserves for short-term goals. Flourish Cash is a tremendous option for us to offer, and the ability to pre-fill applications using Wealthbox data is a significant value-add that saves time for both our team and our clients,” said Ben Jacobs, Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Fully Financial .“It gives us great confidence to see Flourish continue to innovate and prioritize features that help advisors deliver efficient and exceptional service.”

"We believe that CRM is the core software of a financial advisor's tech stack which is why we offer so many integrations for advisors to seamlessly connect the other tools that bring value to their practice. We are pleased to work with Flourish and already see advisor activity with this newly implemented integration,” said Shawn Preisler, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Wealthbox.

“Advisors choose Wealthbox because it helps them better manage their clients and prospects. Being able to easily send Flourish Cash invites whenever they see an opportunity to help clients earn more on their savings makes Wealthbox that much more powerful a tool for growing and managing their business,” said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish.“Our integration with Wealthbox saves advisors time, improves their clients' outcomes, and gives advisors visibility to held-away assets.”

Over 650 RIAs managing more than $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish Advisor Dashboard gives advisors flexibility to easily fit Flourish into their practice. Advisors can feature their firm's branding, obtain visibility into balances, statements, and 1099s, access client-friendly materials, leverage direct integrations with leading RIA technology, and more.

To learn more and see how the Flourish Cash integration works, Wealthbox will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, October 26 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. To register for“How Advisors Can Increase Wallet Share With a Held-Away Cash Solution," please visit .

About Flourish

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at .

