Infoworld Releases Finalists In The 2023 Technology Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld, the go-to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward-thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next-generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards. These awards, presented by InfoWorld, celebrate the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning.



“2023 will forever be known as the year of generative AI, so it's no surprise that many of the winners of InfoWorld's 2023 Technology of the Year Awards harness generative AI in interesting ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld.“But whether their innovation is AI or something else, our 2023 winners are the cutting-edge products that are changing how IT organizations work and how companies do business.”

2023 categories include:



AI & Machine Learning – Development

AI & Machine Learning – Applications

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Cloud Compliance & Governance

Cloud Cost Management

Cloud Security

Containers

Data Management – Governance

Data Management – Integration

Data Management – Pipelines

Data Management – Streaming

DevOps – Delivery

DevOps – Observability

DevOps – Productivity

DevOps – Security

DevOps - Testing

Software Development – Tools

Software Development – Platforms Software Development – Services



2023 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award Finalists:

AI & Machine Learning – Development



Quantiphi, baioniq

SAS, SAS Viya Wallaroo, ML Workload Orchestration



AI & Machine Learning – Applications



Algolia, Algolia NeuralSearch

Glean Technologies, Inc., Glean UiPath, UiPath Business Automation Platform



Business Intelligence & Analytics



AnswerRocket, Max

Celonis, Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) Kyvos Insights, Kyvos Insights



Cloud Compliance & Governance



Clumio, Clumio Protect

LightBeam, PrivacyOps Noname Security, Noname Posture Management



Cloud Cost Management



Hyperglance, Inc., Hyperglance

Kubecost, Kubecost Unravel Data, Unravel Platform



Cloud Security



CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud Sysdig, Sysdig Secure



Containers



D2iQ, DKP

Solo, Gloo Platform Spectro Cloud, Palette



Data Management – Governance



Fivetran, Metadata API

Integral, Integral Platform Teleskope, Teleskope



Data Management – Integration



Airbyte, Airbyte Open Source and Airbyte Cloud

Cleo, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) SnapLogic, Intelligent Integration Platform



Data Management – Pipelines



Acceldata, Acceldata Data Observability Platform

Ascend, Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform Matillion, Data Productivity Cloud



Data Management – Streaming



Confluent, Confluent Cloud Redpanda Data, Redpanda

DevOps – Delivery



Onfleet, Onfleet Mirantis, Lagoon

DevOps – Observability



Grafana Labs, Grafana Cloud Honeycomb, Honeycomb Observability Platform

DevOps – Productivity



Gradle Inc., Gradle Enterprise LinearB, LinearB

DevOps – Security



Arnica, Arnica, Application Security Platform

CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale Edgio, Edgio Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)



DevOps – Testing



Copado, Copado Robotic Testing Tricentis, Tricentis Testim

Software Development – Tools



Mirantis, Lens Tabnine, Tabnine Enterprise

Software Development – Platforms



Oracle, Oracle APEX Vercel, Vercel

Software Development – Services



Frontegg, The Frontegg Identity Platform ngrok, ngrok Platform

Winners will be featured in an exclusive special edition of InfoWorld in December 2023. Finalists can announce and share their status with a licensed press kit and badges, showcasing their accomplishments with the official InfoWorld branding. For more details about our finalist package, don't hesitate to contact Mike Shober at the YGS Group: or (717)-430-2229.

Visit InfoWorld to discover further details about this year's awards. If you have any questions about the awards program, please contact .

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld covers software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning tools and technologies for an audience of information technology (IT) professionals, from CTOs and cloud architects to software engineers, developers, and data scientists. Through news, analysis, expert commentary, hands-on reviews, and technical guides, InfoWorld strives to help both IT decision-makers and technical professionals understand and use the most important new technologies for building the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.

About Foundry, an IDG Inc. company:

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit .





