Infoworld Releases Finalists In The 2023 Technology Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld, the go-to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward-thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next-generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards. These awards, presented by InfoWorld, celebrate the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning.
“2023 will forever be known as the year of generative AI, so it's no surprise that many of the winners of InfoWorld's 2023 Technology of the Year Awards harness generative AI in interesting ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld.“But whether their innovation is AI or something else, our 2023 winners are the cutting-edge products that are changing how IT organizations work and how companies do business.”
2023 categories include:
AI & Machine Learning – Development AI & Machine Learning – Applications Business Intelligence & Analytics Cloud Compliance & Governance Cloud Cost Management Cloud Security Containers Data Management – Governance Data Management – Integration Data Management – Pipelines Data Management – Streaming DevOps – Delivery DevOps – Observability DevOps – Productivity DevOps – Security DevOps - Testing Software Development – Tools Software Development – Platforms Software Development – Services
2023 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award Finalists:
AI & Machine Learning – Development
Quantiphi, baioniq SAS, SAS Viya Wallaroo, ML Workload Orchestration
AI & Machine Learning – Applications
Algolia, Algolia NeuralSearch Glean Technologies, Inc., Glean UiPath, UiPath Business Automation Platform
Business Intelligence & Analytics
AnswerRocket, Max Celonis, Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) Kyvos Insights, Kyvos Insights
Cloud Compliance & Governance
Clumio, Clumio Protect LightBeam, PrivacyOps Noname Security, Noname Posture Management
Cloud Cost Management
Hyperglance, Inc., Hyperglance Kubecost, Kubecost Unravel Data, Unravel Platform
Cloud Security
CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud Sysdig, Sysdig Secure
Containers
D2iQ, DKP Solo, Gloo Platform Spectro Cloud, Palette
Data Management – Governance
Fivetran, Metadata API Integral, Integral Platform Teleskope, Teleskope
Data Management – Integration
Airbyte, Airbyte Open Source and Airbyte Cloud Cleo, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) SnapLogic, Intelligent Integration Platform
Data Management – Pipelines
Acceldata, Acceldata Data Observability Platform Ascend, Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform Matillion, Data Productivity Cloud
Data Management – Streaming
Confluent, Confluent Cloud Redpanda Data, Redpanda
DevOps – Delivery
Onfleet, Onfleet Mirantis, Lagoon
DevOps – Observability
Grafana Labs, Grafana Cloud Honeycomb, Honeycomb Observability Platform
DevOps – Productivity
Gradle Inc., Gradle Enterprise LinearB, LinearB
DevOps – Security
Arnica, Arnica, Application Security Platform CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale Edgio, Edgio Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
DevOps – Testing
Copado, Copado Robotic Testing Tricentis, Tricentis Testim
Software Development – Tools
Mirantis, Lens Tabnine, Tabnine Enterprise
Software Development – Platforms
Oracle, Oracle APEX Vercel, Vercel
Software Development – Services
Frontegg, The Frontegg Identity Platform ngrok, ngrok Platform
Winners will be featured in an exclusive special edition of InfoWorld in December 2023. Finalists can announce and share their status with a licensed press kit and badges, showcasing their accomplishments with the official InfoWorld branding. For more details about our finalist package, don't hesitate to contact Mike Shober at the YGS Group: or (717)-430-2229.
Visit InfoWorld to discover further details about this year's awards. If you have any questions about the awards program, please contact .
About InfoWorld
InfoWorld covers software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning tools and technologies for an audience of information technology (IT) professionals, from CTOs and cloud architects to software engineers, developers, and data scientists. Through news, analysis, expert commentary, hands-on reviews, and technical guides, InfoWorld strives to help both IT decision-makers and technical professionals understand and use the most important new technologies for building the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.
About Foundry, an IDG Inc. company:
Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit .
