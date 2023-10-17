Investigation Of Startek, Inc. (SRT) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether the directors of Startek, Inc. (“Startek” or“the Company”) (NYSE: SRT) complied with their fiduciary duties in connection with the buyout of the Company by Capital Square Partners (“CSP”). On October 10, 2023, Startek announced that under the terms of the merger agreement its majority shareholder, CSP, will acquire all of the outstanding Startek shares for $4.30 per share. The firm's investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the consideration to be paid to Startek's shareholders is fair and adequate.



If you hold Startek stock you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at or Joshua Karr, Esq. at , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)







Tags Class Action