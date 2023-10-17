C-Power Bolsters The Marine Economy By Harnessing Wave Power For Remote Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation, the leader in high‐performance power modules, speaks with C-Power, a global leader in ocean wave energy systems, about how they harness and store wave power. An idea that began as a graduate project at Oregon State University has matured into a ground-breaking renewable energy power solution for offshore applications that support the fast-growing New Blue Economy.



C-Power's solutions meet the global demand to decarbonize energy production by converting ocean waves into usable forms of energy, while also enabling data transmission to and from the cloud. The electricity harnessed by C-Power's autonomous offshore power systems (AOPS) powers remote marine projects and is an integral part to the company's plans to unleash the next wave of zero-carbon energy for terrestrial electric grids and remote offshore mini-grids.

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify , Apple Music and Google Podcasts . Listeners can learn about today's toughest power challenges, new ideas in electrification, creative power architectures and real-life power design challenges.

About Vicor



Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

About C-Power

C-Power's solutions for lower-power needs change the ocean from a power desert into a power- and data-enriched environment, reducing operational costs, carbon, and complexity for offshore, island, and coastal applications. The systems are easy to transport and deployable anywhere in the world, unlocking innovation in critical industries such as offshore energy, defense and security, aquaculture, science and research, and communications. C-Power's solutions for higher-power needs will unleash the next wave of zero-carbon energy for terrestrial electric grids and remote onshore or offshore minigrids.