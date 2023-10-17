Nicola Wealth Welcomes Robert Olsen As Vice Chair, Private Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Nicola Wealth) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Olsen as Vice Chair, Private Capital. In January 2024, Olsen will be joining the Nicola Wealth Private Capital Team, where he will be responsible for scaling the existing private capital function and developing and growing the talent on the team. He will also chair the Investment Committee and assist in creating additional private capital strategies for the business, with an initial focus on Private Equity Directs as well as Secondaries.

Olsen brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked alongside Nicola Wealth as a Member of the Investment Committee for two years while at Deloitte. Robert spent the last 15 years at Deloitte, where he was most recently the Vice Chair and Leader of its Private Equity segment. Previously at Deloitte, he revamped and led its Corporate Finance business, which has become the largest sell-side practice in Canada based on the number of deals completed each year, according to MergerMarket. He also held several other leadership roles in Canada and globally for Deloitte. Prior to Deloitte, Robert spent 20 years as a Private Equity and Private Debt investor at Goldman Sachs and a merchant banking group which he co-led and was funded by institutional investors. He is excited about the opportunities that Nicola Wealth's growth presents and looks forward to contributing to the firm's continued success.

"We are thrilled to continue attracting top talent like Robert to join our team," said Bijal Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Private Capital at Nicola Wealth. "His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we further expand and enhance our private capital offerings."

Olsen's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Nicola Wealth, which has seen its assets under management double over the past three years. The firm has also expanded its team, adding several new members across Canada to its investment and advisory teams.

"I am excited to be joining Nicola Wealth at such a pivotal time in the firm's growth," said Olsen. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the success that has been achieved and to help drive the firm's continued growth and expansion."

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Today, the firm is responsible for managing over $14 billion in assets under management (AUM) for clients across Canada, with advisors in BC, Alberta and Ontario. Nicola Wealth delivers a level of diversification that extends beyond publicly traded securities to include access to a wide range of private asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more.

