Ignitis Group Continues To Secure Short-Term Funding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 17 October 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to prolong a credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with Citibank N.A. London Branch and to conclude a new credit facility agreement of EUR 50 million (hereinafter – the New agreement) with Citibank Europe plc.

The credit facilities will be used to manage working capital needs and to maintain adequately liquidity of the Group. After signing this New agreement the total amount of credit lines concluded by the Group with banks will amount to EUR 774 million.

The Agreement is extended for 18 months period. The limit under the New agreement is uncommitted and has no maturity date. The New agreement does not include additional measures for ensuring the fulfilment of obligations.

The agreements will be signed in the coming days, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

The initial Agreement with Citibank N.A. London Branch was approved by the Group's Management Board on 4 April 2023 (link ).

The information provided in this notification does not change the Group's Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

