The NFT Gaming Company Announces The Addition Of 2 New Games For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ , Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to create unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or“NFTs,” announced today that it expects to launch at least two additional games to its commercial platform during Fourth Quarter 2023.

“We are extremely excited about our upcoming game releases. After having successfully launched our first two games, Space Striker AI and Brawl Bots , we continue to develop new content in genres that gamers love,” said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of NFTG.“As always, our games include AI features that gamers can use to make their games more their own as well as optional NFTs. Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between traditional and Web 3.0 gaming. As we prepare to become leaders in this new paradigm of gaming, we look forward to continuing driving value for our shareholders.”

New Game Launches:

NFTG expects to launch at least two games during the remainder of 2023. One is expected to be a multi-player strategy game and the other in the puzzle genre. Both games will include AI and NFT elements elevating the gameplay and providing more variety and customization for the user. NFTG intends to release games that span different genres to appeal to the broader audiences as it continues development efforts of its flagship product, Gaxos.

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or“NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:

T: 1-888-319-2499