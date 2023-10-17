Associa Mexico Signs Management Agreement With Puerta Cortes Residences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA PAZ, Baja California Sur, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mexico (AMX) , a leading provider of community management services throughout Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has signed a full-service management agreement with Puerta Cortes Residences, located in La Paz, Baja California Sur. The agreement encompasses the development's Magno and Maestro master communities, together with its Colinas, Lomas, Pueblo Marinero and Vista Mar sub-communities.

AMX will provide a complete range of onsite services, including all administrative and accounting services and day-to-day operational supervision for staff members, vendor partners and homeowners to maximize quality of life at Puerta Cortes for homeowners and visitors alike. To help ensure the highest quality service, AMX has added an onsite community manager. This fully trained professional has worked with AMX-managed communities for more than two years.

Puerta Cortes is a growing 543-acre development offering picturesque views of the Sea of Cortez, majestic mountain ranges, and the city of Laz Paz. In addition to a full mile of private beachfront property, Puerta Cortes features an exclusive onsite marina, 24-hour fitness center, four restaurants, swimming pool, lounge and cigar bar. The 18-hole Gary Player Signature Golf Course is the only one of its kind in Mexico, offering spectacular ocean views and challenging shots. Homeowners and visitors alike can also experience the thrill of swimming with sea lions, snorkeling on protected reefs and viewing turtles, dolphins and whales on private boat excursions.

“Puerta Cortes is at the forefront of La Paz's ongoing evolution into Baja California Sur's premier homeowner and tourist destination,” said Associa Mexico Branch President Jorge Macias, CMCA®.“It is a tremendous honor for the entire Associa Mexico team to be entrusted with the management of this prestigious development's continued expansion.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook:

Subscribe to the Blog:

Follow us on Twitter:

Join us on LinkedIn:

Attachments



Associa Mexico To Manage Puerta Cortes Residences Associa Mexico To Manage Puerta Cortes Residences





Associa Mexico To Manage Puerta Cortes Residences AMX will provide a complete range of onsite services, including all administrative and accounting se... Associa Mexico To Manage Puerta Cortes Residences AMX will provide a complete range of onsite services, including all administrative and accounting se...