Itsavvy Is Awarded COSTARS Approved Supplier Designation

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ITsavvy , one of the fastest-growing technology solution providers nationwide, today announced it has been designated as an approved supplier with COSTARS, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program.

COSTARS serves as a conduit for local public procurement units and state-affiliated entities to cost-effectively and efficiently identify suppliers. The program aims to provide its member organizations with competitively-priced contracts and offer business development opportunities for approved suppliers.

“The strength of our public sector capabilities enable us to be trusted advisors to our clients. Our clients turn to us to deliver value-based pricing and engage with our high ethical standards,” said Munu Gandhi, CEO of ITsavvy.

“Government agencies have unique challenges and differentiated business outcomes. ITsavvy brings niche solutions and industry knowledge to deliver value to our clients.”

The COSTARS supplier designation is one of several vehicles for statewide public sector procurement of goods and services through ITsavvy. The company also has been awarded the VHEPC (Virginia Higher Education Purchasing Cooperative), MEEC (Maryland Education Enterprise Consortium), and ILTPP (Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program) state purchasing vehicles.

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing, end-to-end IT firms with industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions combined with a comprehensive value-added resale business. ITsavvy provides infrastructure solutions across cloud and hosting, network and security, collaboration, and the hybrid workforce/anywhere learning. Its clients are in the enterprise, commercial, SMB, government, K-12 and higher education sectors. Founded in 2004 in suburban Chicago, ITsavvy has a nationwide team of 525+ colleagues that are focused on being Trusted Advisors and Client Advocates to their 4,500+ clients. ITsavvy provides frictionless client experiences that deliver their holistic solutions and client business outcomes.

ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, IL, with additional offices in Chicago and Deerfield, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Hauppauge, NY; Beavercreek, OH; Brentwood, TN and Madison and Milwaukee, WI.

