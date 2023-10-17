Rapid Growth In Fundraising Leadership At Gail Perry Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Evan Northup's intense passion to empower board members and fundraising staff aligns perfectly with Gail Perry Group's mission.” - ail Perry, President of Gail Perry GroupCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gail Perry Group, a prominent nonprofit fundraising consulting firm headquartered in North Carolina announced today that Evan Northup has joined as Fundraising Consultant, part of GPG's strategy to support its growing roster of clients. Northup will guide the next generation of nonprofit CEOs and their leadership teams in accomplishing their fundraising goals and capital campaigns.



Evan Northup, CFRE, brings a wealth of experience to her role. Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Miami, Florida, Evan's career in the world of fundraising began on Capitol Hill. Her educational background includes a bachelor's degree in political science from the highly selective American University, and a master's degree from world-renowned The University of Edinburgh, where she focused on business, history, and theory of art.



Throughout her career, Northup has showcased her leadership in various aspects of fundraising; spanning annual individual giving, major gifts, capital campaigns, and strategic assessment and planning. Her remarkable track record extends across diverse sectors, including political organizations, higher education, and the arts and cultural realm.



Her experience encompasses a deep understanding of nonprofit technology and extensive consulting work. Notably, Northup spent three years as the head of development for the Foundation for Philanthropy at AFP International Headquarters.



“We are impressed by Evan's unwavering commitment to invoking positive change in local communities and the world through fundraising strategy. Her intense passion to empower board members and fundraising staff aligns perfectly with Gail Perry Group's mission, and will undoubtedly lead to an increased spotlight on our clients' impact, value, and potential for growth,” commented Gail Perry, President of Gail Perry Group.



With the addition of Northup's expertise, passion, and commitment, Gail Perry Group is poised to continue growing to support nonprofits in achieving their capital campaign and fundraising goals, while making a lasting impact on the causes they serve.



About Gail Perry Group

Gail Perry Group is a top nonprofit fundraising consulting firm based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm supports nonprofits nationwide to implement comprehensive capital campaigns by leveraging best practices learned over decades. Since 1994, Gail Perry Group has partnered with nonprofits of all shapes, sizes and missions to help them reach their goals and beyond. For more information, please visit: .



