Music Festival Uplifts Families Battling Cancer - WEISHFEST Celebrates At Chicago's Salt Shed On November 4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WeishFest 2023

Natasha Bedingfield, Plain White T's, Randy Houser, & More Join 10th Anniversary of WeishFest; Tickets On Sale Now

- Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears TE

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Paying it forward to cancer patients and their families, the Andrew Weishar Foundation (“Weish4Ever”) hosts its 10th Anniversary WeishFest , the one-night music being held for the first time at The Salt Shed in Chicago, on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets to WeishFest 2023 are on-sale now at .

The event's lineup features GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter Natasha Bedingfield and Plain White T's, lauded country music star Randy Houser, chart-topping artists American Authors, LOCASH, & more.

Tickets offer unique perks with beverages included throughout the evening, and the opportunity to add the 'Headliner Pass' for an exclusive pre-show experience with some of the artists.

All net proceeds benefit Chicago-based 501(c)3 non-profit , Weish4Ever, and its decade-long mission to uplift families battling cancer. WeishFest blends festival and fundraiser, helping bring support to more than 500 families facing cancer with financial gifts totaling nearly $3 million since its inception.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, WeishFest was sparked by the inspiration of the late Andrew Weishar and his selfless request to pay forward the kindness and generosity he received during his battle with cancer.

WeishFest has sold out each of the last two years, so individuals and groups interested in attending this year's event are encouraged to purchase early. For the latest information about WeishFest 2023, visit .

© 2023

For additional information, please contact

About Andrew Weishar Foundation

The Andrew Weishar Foundation (aka Weish4Ever) was founded in honor of the late Andrew Weishar who passed away at 21 years old in 2012, after a three-year battle with cancer. Before he passed, Andrew had one request:“Pay Forward” the generosity shown to him and his family during his fight. Weish4Ever provides direct financial support to families with adolescents or young adults battling cancer. Now in its tenth year, Weish4Ever has granted out over $2.8 million to families – a direct result of the success of WeishFest and generosity shown by the foundation's supporters and sponsors. Visit

Dan Weishar

The Andrew Weishar Foundation (Weish4Ever)

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Chicago's Concert for a Cause: WeishFest at the Salt Shed, November 4