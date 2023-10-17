Radish Introduces Free Choiceview Lite For Amazon Connect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ChoiceView

Radish

AWS Qualified Software Partner

Omnichannel Solution Adds Visually Enhanced AI Interactions to Phone Calls

- Blair Pleasant, Industry Analyst and President of COMMfusion LLCBOULDER, CO, US, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Radish Systems, a Colorado-based telephony software and professional services company and AWS Partner, introduces the new release of ChoiceView for Amazon Connect , which brings visual omnichannel capabilities to Amazon contact centers. With this release, ChoiceView Lite is now available at no charge. Pro versions are also provided. ChoiceView is used by businesses in many applications to dramatically improve communications with their customers, thereby reducing average handle time, increasing understanding, enhancing customer experience (CX), and increasing sales close rates. It seamlessly adds visual interaction on phone calls - whether they're answered by AI-based automated systems or live agents. Contact Radish to sign up."ChoiceView is a breakthrough for Amazon Connect users," said Blair Pleasant, Industry Analyst and President of COMMfusion LLC. "It gives them an easy way to add omnichannel, voice-and-visual capabilities to their voice apps without needing complex integration or coding. It works with both automated agents and live agents in contact centers.”ChoiceView for Amazon ConnectChoiceView allows callers to receive visual menus and visual responses while they're talking. ChoiceView is better than a voice call and less intimidating than a videoconference. It's patented. Learn more at Omnichannel Customer Experience , AWS Marketplace , and ChoiceView for Amazon Connect.Easy Solution for BusinessesChoiceView is an easy, standard way to create visual IVRs, visual phonebots, and visual chatbots within the Amazon Connect framework by simply inserting the ChoiceView lambda function in Connect contact flows. The Lite version of ChoiceView is available at no charge. Amazon estimates you can begin using the ChoiceView lambda in 15 minutes - just plug it in and go.David Cole, Chief Information Officer at the National Minority Health Association, stated“ChoiceView is the next generation of phone calls for contact centers and gives them a huge competitive advantage. We see many use cases for improving communications with our clients and customers.”ChoiceView Pro versions provide either an unlimited number of ChoiceView sessions or usage billing. Contact Radish for rates. ChoiceView is compatible with most contact center systems in addition to Amazon Connect, including Twilio, Avaya, NICE inContact, Cisco, Genesys, and others.About Radish SystemsRadish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers through its award-winning ChoiceView products and services. ChoiceView is a patented, omnichannel, cloud-based communications service, accessible via web apps and APIs. It introduces a new kind of voice-and-visual phone call positioned between a voice-only call and a videoconference. It delivers an enhanced user experience on the types of calls we make every day and improves contact center efficiency and accessibility. Radish is an AWS Qualified Software Partner. Visit radishsystems.________________________________________MEDIA CONTACTTheresa Szczurek, Radish Systems, 303.817.3307, .TRADEMARKSChoiceView is a registered trademark and Radish, Radish logo, ChoiceView logo, and "Wow, now I see what you're talking about!" are trademarks of Radish Systems, LLC. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.TAGSChoiceView, Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services (AWS), AWS lambda function, AWS Partner Solutions, Interactive Voice Response, visual IVR, omnichannel contact center, mobile user experience, unified communications, mobile customer support, Radish Systems, AI, customer experience, cx, live visual sharing, visual automated agents, phonebot, chatbot, ChoiceView LiteSAMPLE TWEET@RadishSystems offers new ChoiceView Lite for Amazon Connect at No Charge. Improve business communications with visually enhanced AI calling.

