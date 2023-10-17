Kidpreneur Alexa Dunsche Transforms Slime Into Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alexa selling at Maker Faire, Brooklyn, 10/8/2023

Brooklyn Slime Raises Over $5,000 for No Kid Hungry

- Alexa DunscheBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At just 11 years old, Alexa Dunsche, a young“kidpreneur”, has taken the world of slime by storm, all while championing a noble cause. Since launching her slime business, Brooklyn Slime , at the tender age of 8 in 2021, Alexa has harnessed her creative talents to raise over $5,000 for No Kid Hungry , a campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.Brooklyn Slime, founded by Alexa Dunsche, is more than just a hobby; it has captured the hearts of many. Inspired by her love for both crafting and helping others, Alexa decided to turn her passion for making colorful and imaginative slime into a force for good.What started as a small operation quickly gained momentum, and today, Brooklyn Slime boasts a remarkable milestone-over 1,000 slimes crafted and sold. These slimes have found homes all over the country, from Brooklyn to California.Alexa's entrepreneurial spirit has led her to sell slime in various settings, including neighborhood parks, playgrounds, craft fairs and online at BrooklynSlime.In addition to her sales efforts, Alexa's commitment extends to hosting slime-making workshops and birthday parties where she teaches kids how to make slime. These events not only provide a unique and fun experience for children but also serve as opportunities to share her mission of supporting No Kid Hungry.While her dedication to crafting the perfect slime is commendable, Alexa's mission goes beyond her artistic endeavors. With each slime she sells and every workshop she hosts, a portion of the proceeds is donated to No Kid Hungry, a campaign committed to ensuring that every child in America has three meals a day every day of the year.Alexa's commitment to this cause shines through as she reflects on her journey, saying, "I just love slime, and I wanted to share that love while also helping kids who don't have enough to eat."In the last three years, Alexa's contributions to No Kid Hungry have made a significant impact. Her efforts have helped provide thousands of meals to children in need, making a tangible difference in the fight against childhood hunger.Brooklyn Slime continues to grow, with Alexa's dedication and creativity serving as a testament to what can be achieved when a child's entrepreneurial spirit is coupled with a philanthropic heart. Her story is an inspiration to everyone, showing that no matter how young you are, you can make a difference.

