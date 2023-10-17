AHP Earns 2023-2024 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advocates for Human Potential , Inc. (AHP ) is a 2023-2024 CertifiedTM Great Place To Work®, having just been certified for the eighth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on anonymous surveys of how current employees feel about their experience working at AHP.

AHP is a national behavioral health consulting firm headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, with corporate offices in Pasadena, California and Chicago, Illinois. Around 70 percent of AHP's staff work remotely within the United States.

“We are thrilled to once again be Great Place To Work Certified. A fulfilling employee experience is our top priority and the focus of one of our strategic goals,” said President and CEO Noah Shifman.“We owe our continued success to dedicated employees who passionately work to make people's lives better and support behavioral health systems in reaching their full potential. We celebrate our employees and thank them for all they do.”

In addition to rating AHP a“great place to work,” employees highly rated the company in many specific areas:

.I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.

.I'm proud to tell others I work here.

.People care about each other here.

.People are treated fairly regardless of race, age, sexual orientation and gender.

.Management is honest and ethical in their business practices.

Over the past year, AHP has nearly doubled in size, with 160 staff joining the company. Employee benefits include paid parental leave; community volunteer opportunities for remote and in-office employees; bonuses; summer flex-time; a new learning and development department with 40 paid hours for each employee to use for career-related education; access to LinkedIn Learning courses; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) trainings; a DEI multimedia club and much more.

AHP improves health and human services systems of care and business operations to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential. Learn more about career opportunities at AHP at .



AHP's Legacy