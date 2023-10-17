Bell Showcases its European Corporate VIP Offering at the 2023 Ryder Cup and Monaco Yacht Show

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) MIDDLE EAST (Oct 17, 2023) – With three products in its current corporate VIP range – the Bell 505, 407GXi and 429 – Bell offers a range of solutions to meet the requirements of customers seeking the ultimate in luxury flight. With strong demand for corporate VIP travel across Europe, Bell connected with customers at the 2023 Ryder Cup and the Monaco Yacht Show.



This year, the globally renowned Ryder Cup golf competition took place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Bell hosted guests at the competition, offering flights to the venue in a VIP-configured Designer Series Bell 429. Guests were able to enjoy the matches from the Captain’s Club Suite overlooking the 7th hole, with the VIP hospitality experience continuing into the evening as guests were transferred in the Bell 429 to a luxury hotel for a drinks reception. If guests traveled by car from the hotel, it would have totaled one and a half to two hours to reach the Country Club compared to the 12-minute flight in the comfortable Bell 429.



Bell also attended this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, partnering with custom yacht builder, Oceanco, to host guests at its cocktail event. Inaugurated in 1991, the Monaco Yacht Show is an annual international show dedicated to the world of superyachts. In attendance was Alpes Helico, recently acquired by Leman Aviation, an operator of two Bell 407 aircraft based in Annecy, France, that offers private VIP charter flights and sightseeing tours throughout the Alps and French Riviera, as well as a unique fractional ownership. The Bell 407 offers a true single-engine corporate VIP solution with its superior club seating cabin, high cruise speed and exceptionally smooth ride.



“The Bell 407 is an ideal platform for exclusive travels throughout the Alps and the French Riviera,” said Nicolas Miras, Co-Owner, Alpes Helico. “As a new subsidiary of Leman Aviation, we’re excited to expand our business and utilize this great aircraft to provide unparalleled experiences to our passengers.”



For those seeking the ultimate luxury cabin finish for their aircraft, Bell works closely with its customers to create a solution that meets each individuals’ specific requirements. The Bell Designer Series interior – currently available on the Bell 429 – is a solution that elevates the cabin experience through the superior leathers, enhanced flooring and metal finishes, along with a range of additional options.



Meanwhile, Bell’s in-house team can work closely with customers looking to customize their new aircraft. Bell has two facilities in Mirabel, Canada and Tennessee, US where the dedicated teams can match samples for exterior paint and interior finishes.





