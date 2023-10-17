Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie – Ratings Lowered; LT FCR Outlook Remains Negative

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie (UBCI) to ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively, from ‘B-’ and ‘B’. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has lowered UBCI’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) by one notch to ‘c’, from ‘b-’, and the Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating to ‘b+’ from ‘bb-’. The Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain has been affirmed.



The change in UBCI’s FCRs and BSR follows a lowering in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting the more challenging operating environment and weaker economy. The downward adjustment of our internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness is primarily driven by Tunisia’s increased external refinancing risks, aggravated by large external financing needs, as well as impaired shock absorption capacity in view of the modest level of foreign exchange reserves and limited replenishing revenues. Moreover, CI views that the absence of an agreement with the IMF translates into decreasing investor confidence, as well as growing risks to the country’s capacity to honour its external obligations in a timely manner. Fiscal strength is weak, marred by high central government debt and chronic budget deficit. CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk also takes into consideration elevated political risk and its adverse impact on the already fragile fiscal and external balances.



The downgrade of UBCI’s ratings reflects our view that downside risks for the banking sector have risen significantly and pressure on banks’ credit profiles has increased due to rising financial stability risks and persistent macroeconomic vulnerabilities. Consequently, we have revised the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) assessment for Tunisian banks to ‘c+’ (from ‘b-’), indicating significant risk. The banking sector remains weak with increased vulnerability to sovereign-induced shocks and unsatisfactory key financial metrics in certain areas. UBCI’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’, and incorporates CI’s assessment of UBCI’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity position would be impacted.



The CFS is underpinned by credit strengths of satisfactory asset quality together with current good loan-loss coverage, adequate liquidity (although liquid assets are low), and reasonable operating income. The CFS also incorporates a very challenging operating environment, with the Tunisian economy remaining weak due to refinancing pressure, a modest capital position, expense and strategic challenges, and limited financial disclosure with accounting based on Tunisian standards (as is the case for the sector).



The ESL is assessed as Uncertain. In CI’s opinion, there is an uncertain likelihood of the Bank receiving timely and sufficient extraordinary support from reference shareholder, the Carte Group. Although Carte may be willing to support the Bank in case of need, CI assesses its capacity to provide sufficient and timely support as uncertain. Moreover, as only the eleventh largest bank in Tunisia, we do not consider UBCI to be of systemic importance to the sector. Thus, the likelihood of support from the authorities is uncertain.



In 2021, BNP Paribas (BNPP), the previous majority shareholder in the Bank, sold a 39% stake to the local Carte Group. BNPP still has an 11% stake in UBCI. Carte is a key player in the Tunisian insurance sector. Although insurance is its focus, Carte is also active in real estate, tourism, industry, media and IT through subsidiaries and participations. UBCI previously had a very close link with BNPP, including a seconded CEO and other senior management. Following the new ownership, Board members and senior executives were changed. Going forward, UBCI will be emphasising growth, as well as the development of digital banking.



CI expects increased pressure on UBCI’s loan asset quality metrics this year and next due to continued strain on the Tunisian economy, high interest rates, inflationary pressure, and the impact of global (particularly European) economic factors. Higher interest rates and lower growth will likely impact borrowers’ ability to service loans in the already weak Tunisian economy and impact both individuals and business cash flow. In addition, Tunisian banks will move to IFRS (and IFRS 9) from 2023 (long delayed) full year accounts. Although improving credit management, more NPLs may be booked.



Earnings strength in terms of revenue has been solid for some years. Both operating profit and ROAA improved in 2022 to good levels, aided by net interest income (NII) and better cost control. Operating income on average assets is at a good level and margins are high. The cost base on the other hand is very high despite improvement in 2022. The P&L statement for H1 23 for bank only figures show a slight fall in net profit for the period. There was a small rise in NII but the cost of risk rose as did staff expenses. Returns for the full year are likely to be lower than last year although dependent on the provisions allocated.



UBCI’s liquidity position is satisfactory as is the funding profile. However, the Bank’s liquid assets have fallen over the past year or so and are at a low level. In addition, Central bank funding (sourced by most banks in the sector) has increased over the past two years but UBCI’s level is still currently low compared to a number of peer banks. Loan-based funding ratios are also satisfactory, and three-quarters of the balance sheet is funded by customer deposits. There was a marginal improvement in liquidity at H1 23 based on bank-only figures.



A major constraint on the CFS is the Bank’s modest capital position. The CAR, in our view, does not provide a significant buffer to absorb shocks. Internal capital generation has been moderate, reflecting the Bank’s quite high dividend payout.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to the Bank’s ratings as indicated by the Negative LT FCR Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.

Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR rating could be downgraded by more than one in the next 12 months if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected, resulting in a rating change of more than one notch over the period, or if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, negatively impacting UBCI’s financial profile.



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2018-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 2015. The ratings were last updated in October 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



