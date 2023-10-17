African, European Ministerial Level Talks Get Underway

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- A new round of foreign ministerial-level talks bringing together African countries and north European nations kicked off in the Algerian capital on Tuesday, focusing on bilateral cooperation across numerous fields.

On the agenda for the talks, the ministers will discuss a wide range of issues, most of which revolve around efforts to bolster cooperation between the two regions, in addition to measures taken to quell regional conflicts and crises.

The talks come at a time where the two regions face a number of pressing matters, including inflation, rising unemployment and a surge in organized crime. (end)

mr









MENAFN17102023000071011013ID1107257752