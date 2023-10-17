(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/17/2023 - 9:04 AM EST - Scope Carbon Corp : Announces the appointment of Patrick Burke as a strategic advisor to the Company. Pat Burke was appointed Senior Advisor of Capital Markets at Canaccord Genuity in June 2023 and brings more than 30 years of experience and extensive institutional relationships to his role. Previously, Mr. Burke spent 7 years as President of the Canadian Capital Markets division at Canaccord Genuity. Mr. Burke also served as Global Head of Equity and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking for Scotiabank. Scope Carbon Corp shares C.SCPE are trading up $0.15 at $1.90.



