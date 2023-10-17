Rare Birth Of Sextuplets At Colombo Hospital

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
A rare birth of sextuplets has been recorded at a hospital in Colombo.
The birth of the sextuplets was recorded at the Castle Street Hospital for Women in Colombo.
A woman from Ragama gave birth to the sextuplets.
The children are currently being closely monitored in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN17102023000190011042ID1107257738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.