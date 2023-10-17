Powered Now Becomes The Main Sponsor Of Heating And Plumbing Monthly Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Powered Now , a leading provider of innovative apps that support heating and ventilation (HVAC) installers, today announced that it has become the main sponsor of the Heating and Plumbing Monthly Magazine Awards. The awards dinner, which will be held on the 23rd February 2024, in Manchester, recognises the outstanding achievements of HVAC engineers from across the UK.

“We are thrilled to be the main sponsor of the Heating and Plumbing Monthly Awards,” said Benjamin Dyer, CEO of Powered Now.“This is a prestigious event that celebrates the best in the heating and plumbing industry. We are honoured to support these talented engineers and recognise their contributions to making our homes and businesses more comfortable and energy-efficient. Our new product is designed to make it easier and faster for engineers to manage all the administration associated with installing and maintaining the HVAC systems. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and services, and the Heating and Plumbing Monthly Awards fit with our commitment to provide the best value solutions for our users.”

The Heating and Plumbing Monthly Awards are organised by Heating and Plumbing Monthly magazine. The awards are open to all heating and plumbing engineers, regardless of their employer or membership in any trade organisation.

“Powered Now is an ideal sponsor for our awards. It is a leading innovator of apps in the HVAC industry, and we are proud to partner with them to celebrate the achievements of heating and plumbing engineers,” said Joe Ayling, HPM Editor.

About Powered Now

Powered Now is business management software for Gas, Plumbing and renewable businesses. It streamlines operations by integrating invoicing, quoting, scheduling, customer management into a single platform accessible from smartphones, tablets, Mac and PC. Users can create professional paperwork, track payments, manage projects, organise client information. Additionally, Powered Now offers features like digital signatures, job tracking, and nearly 100 industry-specific forms and certificates.

The software makes life easy for trade companies, reduce administrative burden, and improve communication with clients. Powered Now comes with excellent UK-based support (4.5 on TrustPilot), which means you can be up and running within 30 minutes.

