NEXT GEN IS MAKING AN IMPACT IN MIDDLE EASTERN FAMILY OFFICES

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Younger generations are driving a change in Middle Eastern family offices with increased interest in impact and ESG investing and more use of foundations for domestic structuring, Ocorian, the specialist global provider of services to high-net-worth individuals and family offices says.



Ocorian, that works with more than 70 family offices around the world, believes there is a growing generation gap between family members in family offices over interest in impact investing and ESG.



Younger family members are starting to take a different approach to parents and grandparents, with the switch to ESG investing the biggest change, along with a desire for family businesses to become advocates of ESG and sustainability in general.



Another shift is the significant rise in the use of foundations for domestic structuring – traditionally family offices and high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East holding assets overseas have not structured them domestically.



However that is changing and more than 1600 foundations set up in the UAE. The DIFC, ADGM and RAK ICC foundations regime allows for the transfer of the ownership of assets from own name enabling the flow of wealth across generations and the continuity of family businesses.



Ocorian believes the increase in domestic structuring highlights increased awareness around the need for asset protection and financial security as well as growing sophistication around the governance of family offices.





Lynda O’Mahoney, Global Head of Business Development – Private Client at Ocorian said: “We’re seeing a generational shift which is resulting in far-reaching changes in how private clients operate which includes everything from their investment outlook and a rising trend in impact investing and ESG through to how they are structured and a professionalisation of the family office.



“These new trends are very exciting but can also bring new challenges, such as making sure that investments are both achieving target returns as well as the desired ESG credentials. We are helping private clients across the region to navigate these new issues, whether it’s with foundation and trust services to succession planning for family assets and businesses, so that they can take full advantage of the opportunities in the Middle East and beyond.”



Ocorian has published a report from an international study with more than 130 family office professionals responsible for around $62.425 billion assets under management which included 30 respondents based in the Middle East. The report looks at the role of third-party providers now and in the future, as well as the factors that are likely to contribute to the evolution of the family office ecosystem. Read the full report here.



Ocorian’s award winning dedicated family office team provides a seamless and holistic approach to the challenges and opportunities families face. Its service is built on long-term personal relationships that are founded on a deep understanding of what matters to family office clients. Its global presence means Ocorian can provide bespoke structures and services for international families no matter where they live.





