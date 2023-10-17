Anker Innovations Introduces New Range Of Innovative Solutions At GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Anker Innovations, a global leader in technology, is thrilled to introduce a diverse and innovative range of products across multiple brands at GITEX Technology Week 2023, showcasing its commitment to bringing smart, connected solutions to consumers and industries. At the center of this introduction are two pivotal brands: eufy Security and Soundcore Audio.

eufy Security boldly redefines modern home monitoring with the unveiling of the professional-grade eufy Cam E330 that was designed to offer meticulous security underpinned by the innovative BionicMindTM️ technology. The eufy Cam E330 is not only synonymous with uncompromising clarity thanks to its 4K HD day and night vision, but also ensures that every frame captured is vibrant and defined, courtesy of an ultra-sensitive sensor and color night vision that doesn't miss a detail, irrespective of the lighting conditions. The pioneering Cross-Camera Tracking with BionicMindTM️ not only expedites event reviews but also enhances your security capabilities by incorporating facial recognition that intelligently differentiates between family members and unfamiliar visitors. Furthermore, with advanced encryption safeguarding your data, the eufy Cam E330 provides a robust 1 TB storage drive that can conserve continuous recordings from four eufyCam E330s for up to 10 days, with the potential for extending local storage up to 16 TB to preserve up to 6 months of security footage that was recorded for 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

eufy Security has also launched the SoloCam S340, a revolutionary device that seamlessly blends technological advancement with user-centric design, ensuring your spaces are monitored with unparalleled precision and intelligence. One of the standout features of the SoloCam S340 is its dual-camera system, providing 360-degree coverage and effectively eliminating any potential blind spots. Furthermore, the SoloCam S340 is a beacon of sustainability and constant vigilance with its solar-powered functionality, meaning once it's installed, it perpetually runs, safeguarding any home without the necessity for battery replacements or manual intervention. Not to be overshadowed, the SoloCam S340 boasts an ultra-clear 3K resolution and an impressive 8× zoom, ensuring that every detail is captured with crystal-clear precision, from recognizing faces to identifying distant objects. It also has 8GB of built-in memory and IP67 rating.

The eufy Security 4K Wireless System (Professional 24×7), eufy Cam E330 and the eufy Solocam S340 will be available towards the end of 2023.

Transitioning to audio solutions introduced at GITEX Global 2023, the Soundcore Space One headphones, with their innovative design and advanced noise-cancelling technology, stand out as a traveler's perfect companion, ensuring an immersive auditory experience wherever you go. The headphones boast an 8° Floating-Axis Design and pressure relieving headband, ensuring a comfortable and adaptive fit, making them ideal for extended use during long journeys. The meticulous engineering minimizes ambient noise by up to 98%, particularly distracting conversations, by offering a 2X Stronger Voice Reduction and Adaptive noise cancelling that intelligently adapts to external sounds and potential sound leakage. Not only does it provide an undisturbed, immersive sound experience, but it's 40mm customized dynamic drivers offer crisp, Hi Res Audio with LDAC support for 3X more detail than standard Bluetooth codecs for detail-rich listening. Furthermore, it also ensures longevity in use with up to 55 hours of playtime. The Soundcore Space One, synthesizing comfort and top-tier sound technology, will become available in the UAE market at the end of October 2023, promising travelers a journey accompanied by their favorite tunes, podcasts, or tranquil silence.

As it relates to Bluetooth speakers, the Soundcore Motion X600 not only stands as the world's first portable high-fidelity speaker but also a masterpiece that encapsulates a surround sound experience, ingeniously crafted to immerse your space in an absorbing, live concert ambiance with its Wireless Hi-Res audio and innovative sound technology. Pioneering in its design and functionality, it boasts 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers, strategically positioned to deliver sound that envelopes you from all directions, ensuring a 360-degree auditory experience. Wrapped in premium metal and packed with formidable features like 50W of power, LDAC Codec, and a remarkable 15 hours of non-stop play, this device isn't merely a speaker; it's a piece of premium artwork designed to elevate your auditory experiences to unparalleled heights. As the inaugural device in the High-Res Motion series, the Soundcore Motion X600 has made its debut in the UAE market, with ambitious plans to unveil more from this groundbreaking series in the upcoming future.

“Our participation in GITEX 2023 underscores our commitment to bringing innovative technology solutions to the UAE and the wider region,” said Faraz Mehdi, General Manager of Anker MEA.“The eufy Security and Soundcore Audio ranges, in particular, embody our dedication to providing reliable, advanced, and user-friendly solutions. These products not only cater to the immediate needs of the market but also provide a glimpse into the future of smart, connected living. We are also excited to showcase a wider range of products that will be introduced throughout the year, further solidifying our presence in the region.”

Anker Charging:

Anker Charging – the world's number 1 mobile charging brand – introduces the innovative Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, a pioneering charging solution meticulously designed with Apple iPhone users in mind, leveraging its magnetic capabilities. This innovative charging solution not only assures efficient charging for your devices but also presents a sleek, clutter-free charging environment, specifically tailored for the magnetic technology embedded in Apple devices. The 3-in-1 Cube, more than just a charging station, represents a leap towards a technologically advanced and convenient user experience, ensuring optimal charging speeds and consistent performance with its MagSafe technology.

In addition, the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank brings the concept of super-fast charging into a reality, ensuring devices, including power-demanding laptops, are rapidly energized whenever you need them. This compact yet potent device, homes a robust 20,000mAh battery, making it an ideal companion for both daily use and travel, ensuring people are never without power. With a stellar total output of 200W, distributed between two 100W USB-C ports, it doesn't merely charge – it powers laptops with efficacy, enabling a MacBook Pro 16′′ to reach 50% in just 40 minutes when used with the included 100W USB-C cable and charger. Not to be outshone by its output, the 100W rapid recharge capability allows the power bank itself to be fully replenished in just an hour, ensuring it's always ready to support devices. Further enhancing user interaction, the Anker Prime features a smart LCD color screen, combining both technological prowess and aesthetic appeal, and continuing Anker's legacy of pushing the envelope in charging technology.

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube is now available in the UAE and Anker Prime 20,000mAh is scheduled to be available during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Anker PowerHouse:

Another innovative solution that is currently available in the UAE is the Anker SOLIX F1500 Portable Power Station, a powerhouse of energy that promises not only reliable power but also a longevity that is unmatched in the market. With features like HyperFlash Technology and smart app control, the Anker SOLIX F1500 is not merely a power station; it's a beacon of stability and reliability, ensuring that you have access to power whenever and wherever you need it, redefining what it means to have a portable power solution that stands the test of time.

AnkerMake:

AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer is also on display at GITEX Global 2023. The M5C which is set to arrive in the UAE early in 2024 is not merely a 3D printer; it's a gateway to bringing ideas to tangible reality with its remarkable precision, user-friendly interface, and versatile printing capabilities. With the Middle East being a hub for creativity and enterprise, the AnkerMake M5C stands out by offering a plethora of features such as high printing speed, remarkable accuracy, and the ability to work with various printing materials, thereby enabling creators, educators, and entrepreneurs to prototype, design, and innovate without limitations.

Nebula Projectors:

Nebula Projectors is showcasing the Nebula Mars 3, a portable projector that is currently available in the UAE and promises to elevate outdoor and camping experiences to celestial heights. Far more than just a projector, the Nebula Mars 3 transforms any space into your private cinema, boasting an impressive 1000 ANSI lumens of brightness, a max screen size of 200 inches, and striking 1080p resolution, ensuring that every visual is not just seen, but experienced, even in the expanses of the wilderness. Equipped with a powerful AI that auto-adjusts screen brightness and Intelligent Environment Adaptation, which accomplishes autofocus, keystone correction, and Screen Fit in a mere 3 seconds, setting up your cinema under the stars has never been more effortless. Furthermore, its compatibility with Android TV 11.0, Chromecast, and Google, offering access to over 400,000 movies and shows, and 7000+ apps, ensures that your entertainment is as boundless as the great outdoors. Resiliently built for outdoor adventures, it is dust-proof, drop-proof and features IPX3 water resistance. Also, the Nebula Mars 3 doesn't just stop at visuals; the integrated 40W speaker with Dolby Digital Plus ensures that your audio experience is as immersive and crisp, providing up to 15 hours of music playback. And with a built-in battery supporting 5 hours of playtime and the capability to use Mars 3 as a power bank thanks to its exclusive RoamPowerTM️ technology, adventures into the desert will always be accompanied by epic tales and tunes.

eufy Appliances:

eufy Appliances is also set to introduce the eufy Clean X9 Pro, an intelligent and thorough cleaning solution designed to make home maintenance as effortless and efficient as possible. This robotic vacuum is a testament to intelligent, autonomous cleaning, boasting features like 3D Mapping and Navigation, which ensures precise, efficient cleaning paths, and the Twin-Turbine Technology, which provides powerful suction to effectively capture dirt, sand, and debris. With its Auto-Empty Station, users can enjoy up to 30 days of hands-free cleaning, making it a perfect companion for the busy lifestyle of people that live in the region. The eufy Clean X9 Pro is now available both online and in stores.

Anker Innovations invites all attendees to experience these technological marvels firsthand at GITEX Global 2023. Visit Anker Innovations at Hall 14 Stand E30 to explore the future of smart living and discover how Anker Innovations is crafting solutions that are in tune with modern lifestyles and future-ready.