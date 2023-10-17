Discover Rare Watches, Exclusive Homeware And New Culinary Delights At DIFC This October

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Enjoy an exquisite collection of modern and vintage timepieces at Christie's Middle East; avail of discounts at the luxury Dubai Home Festival; and savour new dining experiences.

Celebrate the art of watchmaking this October as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of Dubai's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, unveils a new exhibition by Christie's Middle East titled,“Watches Online: The Dubai Edit.” Featuring a curated selection of over 160 modern and vintage timepieces from some of the world's best known luxury watch brands, the star of 'The Dubai Edit' is a unique Patek Philippe developed around a 13.43 carat portrait-cut diamond. Equally impressive is the Richard Mille RM17-01, a rare, skeletonised manual-winding tourbillon wristwatch in the brand's characteristic tonneau-shaped case. All the watches will be on view from 10am–7pm every day until 19 October at the Christie's Middle East's gallery in Gate Village, DIFC.

From the world's most exclusive watches to the Dubai Home Festival, DIFC caters to every shopping desire! The Dubai Home Festival has arrived at Gate Avenue until 29 October with fantastic offers from Jashanmal. Here, you can shop for the Berghoff cookware range or purchase any home dinner set and take home a complimentary cutlery set! FLTRD, another participant at the Dubai Home Festival, is launching Pluto décor, a craft-driven brand renowned for its emphasis on minimalism. To celebrate the launch, all shoppers at the Dubai Home Festival, can enjoy 10 per cent off all purchases from the Pluto décor range. FLTRD is located in Zone C, Gate Avenue.

For culture lovers, DIFC is hosting 'Calligraphy Redefined: A Perspective in Play', at the AWC Gallery in Gate Avenue as part of the inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, until 31 October. Visitors can enjoy 15 creative works made by 10 artists from around the world, including Jassim Al Awadhi, Mahmoud Dayoub and Azza Al Qubaisi.

DIFC's new culinary gem, Uchi, is just what you need to whet your appetite after enjoying the delights of DIFC's shopping and culture. Located in Building 2, Gate Village, Uchi takes a modern twist on Japanese food, featuring fusion dishes like Freemantle Octopus Millefeuille, King Crab with pea and asparagus ditaloni and Wagyu Tartar in a chic and refined atmosphere.

Stay tuned as the 'Surprisingly, DIFC!' campaign showcases the very best that the destination has to offer. From homegrown cafés, Michelin-star restaurants and retail offers to fulfil anyone's wish lists, to curated art shows and activities for the whole community to enjoy, 'Surprisingly, DIFC!' lifts the lid on this global financial hub and reveals DIFC to be not just a weekday workplace, but an everyday, vibrant destination that promotes culture and community all year round!