Medical Robotics Industry Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the global medical robotic systems market is witnessing growth and is projected to reach USD 56.5 billion by 2030. This growth of the industry can be credited to the rising need for robotic procedures, the rising elderly populace leading to the increasing demand for aging people care, the growing utilization of automatic pharmacy systems, and increasing healthcare and medicinal robotics investments.



In recent years, the surgical robotic systems category led the industry, on the basis of type. The category is also projected to progress with the fastest rate during the projection period, to endure the dominating position. The development of the category is mainly credited to the growing demand for minimally invasive robotic operations, which need reduced time and effort, as compared to manual operations.



In recent years, the treatment category generated the largest revenue share in the industry for medical robotic systems, based on application. Furthermore, the category is projected to hold its industry domination in the projection period. The industry development in this category is primarily sustained by the benefits provided by robotic treatment procedures, like high accuracy and less time requirement.



The cardiothoracic surgery category is projected to witness the fastest growth in the medical robotic systems market during the forecast period, among the various indications. This can be attributed to the widespread burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and advantages associated with robotic surgery, including minimal blood loss and pain to patients, which lead to a shorter recovery time than the traditional approach.



In the past few years, hospitals and ASCs have been the major end users of medicinal robotic systems. Additionally, the category is also projected to dominate the market in the future as well. The supremacy of the category is mainly because of the growing acceptance of technically progressive items, the high effectiveness of such systems, and the huge count of patients visiting hospitals to look for correct treatment.



The North American region dominated the industry in recent years, and the region is also projected to dominate in the future as well. The development in the North American industry can be credited to the existence of key players, a well-organized healthcare system, increasing demand for negligibly invasive operations, and investment by the government in medical robots.



