Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Growth, Development and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market will grow to USD 15,696.2 million by 2030, at a rate of 5.7% by the end of this decade. Increase in the levels of air pollution, rise in the number of surgeries, boom in elderly population, and high incidence of airborne ailments are the key drivers for the industry.



The respiratory bifurcation will have the larger share in the industry, as per the product type segment, till 2030. This is due to the high levels of pollution, which surge the need for these masks.



Hospitals were the largest end-users of these masks. This is because the healthcare professionals working here are mandated to wear masks while performing surgeries and during the periods of infection.



In the years to come, faster growth will be observed by the indirect channel bifurcation, based on distribution channel. A number of vendors, online portals, wholesalers and retail pharmacies are supplying masks, leading to their easy obtainability.



A key trend witnessed in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market is the increasing count of quarantine wards, where these masks are an important product. This is an outcome of the rapid spread of the COVID-19, forcing governments to setup isolation wards at hospitals and various other public places.



Amongst the utmost significant drivers for the industry is the high pollution levels. With industrialization and urbanization, enormous quantities of pollutants are emitted by factories and vehicles.



According to IHME, 4.1 million individuals expired in 2016 from high PM2.5 levels. With the surge in the incidence of heart diseases and stroke, respiratory infections, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease, as an outcome of air pollution, the need for face masks is on the rise, as they avert the entry of poisonous elements through the nose.



APAC was the leader of the market in the past, chiefly because of the surge in the count of healthcare professionals and hospitals in the region. Further, people are quickly obtaining masks to shield themselves from the infectious microbes and pollutants in the air.



Key players of the industry can target consumers in developing nations for the growth of their business. As the access to healthcare services in these countries is not as good as developed countries, the former markets provide an enormous growth potential. Because of lower awareness pertaining to health, the acceptance of masks is relatively less in the emerging nations.



This is why players have started advertising the products and run campaigns for making people understand their significance in the emerging nations.



The increasing air pollution is powering the growth of the demand for surgical, face, and respiratory mask. This will continue in the years to come as well.



