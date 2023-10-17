Astra Tech's Botim Simplifies Nepalese Expats' Remittances with IME Nepal Partnership

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Botim Ultra app now enables direct fund transfers to Nepal for its users, eliminating the need for traditional banking remittance.



Dubai, UAE - 17 October 2023: Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, has partnered up with IME Nepal to introduce remittance services that guarantee quick and secure fund transfers to Nepal through the Botim Ultra app. By eliminating intricate intermediaries and time-consuming procedures, Botim, powered by PayBy and licensed by the UAE Central Bank, will provide its users with a seamless method to transfer money securely to Nepal. This collaboration brings significant benefits for Nepalese expats who seek a hassle-free way to send funds to their home country.



In addition to the conveniences and heightened efficiency, this strategic collaboration is pivotal in advancing financial inclusivity. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Botim extends a secure and accessible economic lifeline to individuals who might otherwise face barriers to traditional banking services. Through this addition, Botim is committed to empowering a broader spectrum of individuals, fostering economic participation, and engendering a more inclusive financial landscape for all.



Marc Michel, Chief Business Officer at Astra Tech stated: “We're excited about our partnership with IME Nepal as it represents our commitment to embracing innovation in the world of finance, taking us one step closer to making financial services more accessible to everyone. We are leveling the playing field, ensuring everyone can securely send and receive funds, no matter their banking access. Our strategic partnerships focus on empowering individuals, catalyzing economic participation, and forging a more equitable and efficient future in the UAE and beyond. Through the Botim Ultra app, we're working towards initiatives and collaborations that help put our vision into a reality of making the lives of our millions of users simpler, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”



This partnership will enable swift fund transfers, ensuring that transactions are delivered instantly to recipients in Nepal at market competitive exchange rate offers, allowing senders to maximize the value of their remittances. With Botim's expertise in digital financial services and IME Limited’s capabilities across the local market, the venture will not only enhance the convenience of international money transfers but also set a new standard for efficiency and reliability.



Commenting on the collaboration, Khilendra Paudel. Chief Executive Officer at IME Limited said: “Our partnership with the PayBy-powered Botim platform signifies a major milestone in IME's quest to revolutionize the remittance industry. Together we aim to provide a seamless and secure digital remittance experience for the Nepalese diaspora in the UAE. The alliance underscores our dedication to innovate and equip our users with cutting-edge solutions. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership empowering individuals to conduct transactions with assurance in this swiftly evolving digital landscape.”



About Botim:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra app. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra app under Botim's umbrella. Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly, such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.



About IME Group Nepal:

The IME Group is a Nepal-based business conglomerate established in 2001 and has made its investments in banking, remittance, trading, IT, communications, energy, tourism, automobiles, insurance, and infotainment. All its businesses are pioneering their respective areas and are surging ahead in the country’s business landscape.





