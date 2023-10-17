(Video) Resistance Units Mark The Anniversary Of Iran's 2022 Uprising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On the anniversary of Iran's uprising, while the regime had taken extreme measures to prevent any kind of protest rally, the brave Resistance Units carried out anti-regime activities in dozens of cities to keep the flame of the uprising alive.

"Bloody Friday" which happened on Friday, Sep. 30, 2022, security forces in Zahedan opened fire and killed more than 100 people, include more than a dozen children main slogan to remember that day was :“Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs.”

On September 17, Resistance Units carried out activities in dozens of cities. In Tehran, Resistance Units held photos of Massoud Rajavi with a message,“Let the world know that Massoud is our leader, and the army of freedom is our final answer.”

All these activities took place while the regime was on full alert since Sept 11. In Tehran alone, more than 40,000 security forces were deployed to counter any form of dissent. The regime also sent plainclothes agents to arrest dissidents across the city.

Ali Khamenei, knows this very fact that the PMOI are able to overthrow his regime . He is also aware of the independence of the PMOI as a symbol of their ability and power. Therefore, like Khomeini, he has used all his propaganda apparatus to invert this reality.

Resistance Units are a network of PMOI activists in Iran. They organized protests and preventing the regime from establishing an environment of fear.

- MEKPARIS, FARANCE, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The official website of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article wrote that on the anniversary of Iran's uprising, while the regime had taken extreme measures to prevent any kind of protest rally, the brave Resistance Units carried out anti-regime activities in dozens of cities to keep the flame of the uprising alive.Resistance Units are a network of PMOI activists inside Iran. They have played a major role in organizing protests and preventing the regime from establishing an environment of fear.The Resistance Units made their presence felt in more than 40 cities. On September 15, the eve of the anniversary of the uprising, Resistance Units in Zahedan, southeast Iran, carried out anti-regime activities.One of the Resistance Unit members held a placard that read,“We will not compromise with the mullahs or the shah on the blood of martyrs of Zahedan's bloody Friday.”During the bloody Friday, which happened on Friday, September 30, 2022, security forces in Zahedan opened fire on peaceful protesters in Zahedan, killing more than 100 people, include more than a dozen children.The Resistance Units reiterated one of the main slogans of the nationwide uprising:“Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs.” Others held placards that read,“Remaining silent against the crimes of the mullahs and the shah will be the death of Baluchestan.”These activities are happening while there has been huge efforts by some media outlets and political organizations to promote the idea of a return to the ousted monarchy of the Pahlavi regime.On the anniversary of the uprising, Resistance Units projected images Iranian Resistance leadership in different cities along with messages of resistance and rebellion.In Tehran's Evin Highway, the Resistance Units projected of the image of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi with the message:“The uprising will become aflame again, and it will uproot the religious dictatorship.”In Tehran's Imam Ali Highway, Daneshvar Street, large images of Massoud Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran – (NCRI) president-elect Maryam Rajavi were projected.In Rasht, Rashtian Boulevard, there was a large image of Maryam Rajavi with the message:“No to forced hijab, no to forced religion, no to forced government.”In Tabriz, Sahand Boulevard, Mahaleh Street, an image of Massoud Rajavi was projected with the message:“The noose of the executioner has no effect on the Damavand mountain.”In Shiraz's Azadi Boulevard, Shahriar Street, a large image of Massoud Rajavi had the message:“Rebels will be victorious. The uprising of the people will not be quelled.”Similar activities were carried out in Arak, Karaj, and Miandoab.On September 17, Resistance Units carried out activities in dozens of cities. In Tehran, Resistance Units held photos of Massoud Rajavi with a message,“Let the world know that Massoud is our leader, and the army of freedom is our final answer.”Resistance units also distributed pamphlets across the city with the message,“We are the men and women of war, we will fight and take back Iran.” One placard with the photo of Maryam Rajavi read,“Freedom of clothing will only be obtained when the mullahs' regime is overthrown.”Resistance Units carried out similar activities in Tabriz, Shiraz, Mashhad, Karaj, Shahrud, Fasa, Neyshabur, Babol, Zanjan, Dehdasht, Sari, Qazvin, Bandar Anzali, Omidiyeh, Langrud, Arak, Abadan, Sanandaj, Sabzevar, Eslamshahr, Kermanshah, Mashhad, Ahvaz, and Zahedan.In Shiraz, Resistance Units held placards that read,“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the mullahs.”In Karaj, the Resistance Units installed posters that read,“Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”In Babol, a Resistance Unit member held a photo of Massoud Rajavi with the message,“Have no doubt that our people will be victorious.”In Qazvin, a Resistance Unit member held a placard that read,“The overthrow of the inhumane enemy is inevitable.”These activities took place while the regime was on full alert since September 11. In Tehran alone, more than 40,000 security forces were deployed to counter any form of dissent. The regime also sent plainclothes agents to identify and arrest dissidents across the city.The security forces were tasked to suppress any kind of assembly. They were sensitive to any group of more than three people. They were fully equipped with firearms and anti-riot gear.Senior regime officials warned about security threats, especially from PMOI activists. The regime engaged in a mass wave of arrests before the anniversary of the uprising, especially of known PMOI supporters and the relatives of PMOI members.However, once again, the Resistance Units proved that they will not be intimidated by the regime's suppressive tactics. They are continuing the path of the thousands of PMOI members who laid down their lives for the freedom of their country. And like those who came before them, they will continue this path until the people are freed from the clutches of tyranny.On September 28, in an interview with the Ofogh state TV, Saeed Ghasemi, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, said,“The [PMOI] phenomenon alone, meaning Masoud and Maryam [Rajavi] and their group, have been working for the destruction of the entire regime. Right now, they are present in all ministries and carrying out missions. This phenomenon alone was sufficient to destroy the regime, and they did not need Saddam doing that.”The statements of this senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards, who has had close familiarity with the PMOI during the early years after the 1979 revolution until today, contain several important points. First, he says that the PMOI and its leaders alone are enough to eliminate the regime.Considering that the senior military commander of the regime explicitly states that the force of the PMOI alone is capable of destroying the mullahs' regime, it itself indicates the depth of understanding and intensity of fear among the regime's leaders regarding the PMOI and their power within Iran to overthrow the entire regime.Another noteworthy point made by Saeed Ghasemi is that the PMOI did not really need Saddam to overthrow the regime. This statement clearly demonstrates the baseless repeated claims by mullahs' regime regarding the PMOI's dependence on the former Iraqi government.Furthermore, it shows that the senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) , the main force that has fought the PMOI, are fully aware of the insignificance of these accusations that are constantly repeated by the regime and its allies abroad.This official states that the continuous threat posed by the PMOI to the existence of the regime is not limited to a specific period or related to the past. Rather, they are“present in all ministries right now” and“carrying out their mission.”A deeper analysis of these confessions can reveal further meanings, including the fact that the PMOI did not need the war with Iraq to overthrow the regime. Rather, it was regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini who needed this war in order to avoid being overthrown by the PMOI, and for this reason, he regularly described the war as a“divine blessing.” He clearly recognized the PMOI as nemesis and bane of his regime, a reality that regime officials continue to warn about to this day.Regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei also knows this very fact that the PMOI are capable of overthrowing his regime on their own. He is aware of the independence of the PMOI as a symbol of their ability and power. Therefore, like Khomeini, he has deployed all his propaganda apparatus to distort and invert this reality.As a result, all the organs of his regime, from the Ministry of Intelligence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to his embassies in various countries, as well as the Ministry of Science, Education, and other institutions, are directing enormous efforts to confront the PMOI inside the country and across the globe.In the nationwide uprisings that took place in 2017, 2019, and 2022, Khamenei attempted to portray these uprisings as engineered and designed by foreign powers. In a speech on January 9, 2018, he acknowledged the danger of his regime being overthrown by the PMOI, but tried to tie them to foreign powers.Today, his closest allies are admitting that the PMOI is an independent movement that does not need the help of any foreign power to bring his regime down.

Shahin Gobadi

NCRI

+33 6 61 65 32 31

email us here

One of the Resistance Unit members held a placard that read,“We will not compromise with the mullahs or the shah on the blood of martyrs of bloody Friday.”