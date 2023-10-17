(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United Community Partners with Allied Payment Network for Seamless Real-time Payments Solutions

The top 100 U.S. financial institution bank aims to improve adoption and enhance customer experience

- David Barrows, Director of Digital Banking for United Community WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today announced its partnership with Greenville, S.C.-based United Community . Allied's payments solutions will integrate with the bank's Q2 Digital Banking Platform.Since 1950, United Community has combined top-of-the-line financial solutions with award-winning customer service. With industry-leading experts and a full suite of digital banking services, United Community has grown from a $40 million bank three decades ago to $26.1 billion in assets today.United Community's philosophy is to provide exceptional banking service while caring deeply for the communities it serves. Aligning with this mission, the bank is partnering with Allied to provide real-time payments solutions to its customers. The industry's“most connected” payments partner, Allied is the expert in real-time money movement and continues to build a more flexible and open payments solution of tomorrow.“As consumers increasingly embrace digital payments, partnering with Allied was a natural decision for us,” said David Barrows, Director of Digital Banking for United Community.“Their solutions are designed for ease of use, which will give our customers the superior mobile-first experience they expect. We look forward to the value this relationship will bring to our customers and communities.”In addition to its reputation for delivering leading real-time open payments solutions for financial institutions of all sizes, Allied also emphasizes strong information security practices and upholds the highest standards of data protection.Mark Terry, Chief Information Officer for United Community, notes,“Ensuring fast and secure payments is critical in today's digital environment. Customers want the convenience of real-time payments but also expect them to be safe and secure. Allied is the perfect partner for that, allowing us to meet our customers' evolving needs.”Operating with the philosophy that“moving money matters,” Allied provides financial institutions of all sizes with world-class payment tools that help them capture new customers, unlock revenue opportunities, and establish strong market relevance. In just the last year, the company has added more than 50 new financial institution clients and now represents nearly 500 financial institutions across 49 states.Jeff Harper, Chief Revenue Officer of Allied, adds,“Financial institutions of all sizes trust us because our products are innovative, easily integrated, highly scalable, and supported by exceptional client support. We look forward to working with United Community and helping to support their customers' money-movement needs.”“At Allied, our focus is to build products that put our financial institution clients at the center of the communities they serve,” said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp.“We are excited to partner with United Community and drive their payments and business goals forward with technology they can trust and experiences their customers will love.”About United Community Banks, Inc.United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023 with 212 branches across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, J.D. Power ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additionally, the bank was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at .About Allied Payment NetworkAllied Payment Network believes that“moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit .

