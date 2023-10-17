Elevating Women To Their Next Level Can Add $12 Trillion To Global GDP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The School of BecomingTM is rewriting the narrative, providing women the tools, teachings, and community to unlock their limitless potential for global impact.

- Tracy LittPALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES , October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where the untapped potential of women leaders and entrepreneurs often remains buried beneath societal conditioning, Tracy Litt , CEO, and Founder of the Litt Factor, has embarked on a mission to unearth the hidden magic within.Research by McKinsey Global Institute indicates that advancing women's equality in the workplace could add $12 trillion to the global GDP by 2025.Similarly, a report by American Express in 2020 found that women-owned businesses generated approximately $1.5 trillion in revenue and employed over 9.4 million people. It's clear the impact these businesses have on the economy continues to grow when only a year later, the U.S. Small Business Administration reported a 2021 statistic that shows women-led businesses employing upwards of $10 million workers.Women in power are rising, and not a moment too soon. That rise is supported by the revolutionary trend toward self discovery, deep healing, and intentional evolution. As each woman goes within to do the internal work, the ripple effect on our culture is undeniable.Tracy Litt, CEO, and Founder of The Litt Factor, renowned international best-selling author, podcast host, and visionary in the world of personal development, is proud to unveil her groundbreaking endeavor,“The School of Becoming.” This revolutionary institute is set to redefine the landscape of personal growth, consciousness, and holistic success. It offers a unique blend of science, spirituality, emotional healing, and embodiment for women leaders and entrepreneurs."Women leaders and entrepreneurs deserve new schools of thought. A space dedicated to becoming their highest selves and harnessing their inner magic for unprecedented success & global impact,” says Tracy.The School of Becoming integrates consciousness, neuroscience, healing, and energetics to empower its students to evolve into their highest selves. At its core is the identity-evolution methodology known as Mind Magic®.The demand for personal (especially virtual offerings) development and self-help content has been steadily rising, with the self-improvement market estimated to be worth $11 billion in the United States alone, showcasing how important programs like Litt's are becoming to helping people access their next level.“The truth is all women are pure magic but few learn how to fully harness it...until now. Their light, their potency, their prowess is buried beneath an avalanche of conditioning,” says Tracy.The School of Becoming is the next evolution of Litt's business and her contribution to the next stages of human and spiritual development. With its unique blend of empowerment, transformation, and community, The School of Becoming is poised to become a beacon of transformation and growth for women leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide.Holistic success arrives when women invest in themselves and do the inner work. Women are here to make a massive impact in this world. To lead the charge.“A woman connected to her body, is a woman connected to her power.” says Litt.We're building a new world, and virtual institutions like The School of BecomingTM are an essential part of that build.For more information on the school of becoming, visit The School of Becoming Website .###Tracy Litt, founder of The Litt Factor, international best-selling author, podcast host, creator of Mind Magic®, quantum success mentor, and emotional healer who helps her clients evolve into the next level version of themselves. In every experience The Litt Factor delivers, women experience a depth of love, connection, and community that is unparalleled. As Tracy states,“Community is the medicine.”

