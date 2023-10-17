Mirabelle Plum Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mirabelle Plum Market Size

Mirabelle Plum Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research Report and Forecast Period of 2024-2032

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mirabelle Plum Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Mirabelle Plum Market Growth , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, the global mirabelle plum market is being aided by the growing plum market, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.8% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by growing popularity among consumers due to its nutritional and health benefits and rising utilisation of mirabelle plum in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.The mirabelle plum, often referred to simply as mirabelle, is a small, round, yellow fruit renowned for its sweet and full-bodied flavour. Native to the Lorraine region of France, where it enjoys a protected geographical indication (PGI) status, mirabelle plums are considered valuable not only for their taste but also for their health benefits. Rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, they contribute to digestive health, immune function, and skin vitality.The surge in consumer preference for nutritious fruits is one of the significant drivers propelling the mirabelle plum market size. With the increasing global consciousness about the myriad health benefits of fruit consumption, notably the potential in reducing the risks of chronic diseases like heart diseases and diabetes, mirabelle plums are gaining traction. Their natural sweetness, coupled with low-caloric content, makes them a favoured choice for health-conscious consumers and those on calorie-restricted diets.The cosmetics and personal care sector is also contributing to the mirabelle plum market growth. With their high vitamin and antioxidant content, mirabelle plums are being incorporated into skincare products, promoting skin hydration, reducing signs of ageing, and imparting a natural glow.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@In addition to direct consumption, mirabelle plums have found their niche in the culinary world. They are a quintessential ingredient in the French tarte aux mirabelles and are increasingly being used in jams, jellies, baked goods, sauces, and alcoholic beverages like brandy and liqueurs. Their versatility in both sweet and savoury dishes has further augmented the mirabelle plum market demand in restaurants and households alike.Investments in agronomic research can lead to the development of mirabelle plum varieties suitable for a broader range of climatic conditions, ensuring steady global supply. There's also scope for expanding its application in health supplements and natural sweeteners, tapping into the organic product sector, and enhancing global awareness through targeted marketing.The mirabelle plum market trends are influenced by its nutritional profile and culinary versatility. It's imperative for industry stakeholders to focus on research, cultivation expansion, and effective supply chain management to leverage the fruit's global popularity fully.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Mirabelle Plum Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on form, distribution channel, applications, and region.Market Breakup by FormRawProcessedMarket Breakup by Distribution ChannelDirect SalesIndirect SalesMarket Breakup by ApplicationsFood and BeverageCosmeticsPersonal CarePharmaceuticalsOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the mirabelle plum market. The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the mirabelle plum market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Sica Sas SicodisMaison de la MirabelleOthers 

