NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BECOMES FIRST RECIPIENT OF THE INAUGURAL TECH WITH SOUL AWARDS At TECH WEEK

Award Recognizes Mayor Eric Adams As“The World's Most Tech Savvy Mayor” For His Future Forward Approach of Modernizing New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BECOMES FIRST RECIPIENT OF THE INAUGURAL TECH WITH SOUL AWARDS at TECH WEEKAward Recognizes Mayor Eric Adams As“The World's Most Tech Savvy Mayor” For His Future Forward Approach of Modernizing New York CityPutting Technology First At The Center Of Running The City Government.New York City – Today, New York Mayor Eric Adams is being recognized for making technology a centerpiece for his vision for the city of New York Adam's has implemented the latest in technology for safety, access to information and protection.New York Mayor Eric Adams becomes the first recipient of the Tech With Soul Award. Adams is honored as the“World's Most Tech Savvy Mayor” for his future forward approach to bring the city's government into the 21st century. His ability to“Get Stuff Done” by ensuring that all of the city's technology agencies are unified under one voice and one leader is being recognized.The Tech With Soul Award specifically honors Mayor Eric Adams' innovative approach to leveraging the latest technology to improve city services and infrastructure. Some of his major technology initiatives highlighted by the award include consolidating all city technology agencies under one authority, upgrading cybersecurity protections, ensuring broadband access for all residents, and providing funding for STEM education and small business programs."When the right technology is deployed in the right way, we can improve lives," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "I am proud of the progress our administration has made in delivering free internet to public housing residents, new portals for digital government services, and a second-to-none cybersecurity operation that keeps New Yorkers safe."Matthew Fraser, New York City's Chief Technology Officer, will also speak at the event about the administration's vision for using tech to serve citizens."We are honoring Mayor Adams for his extraordinary and forward-thinking efforts to utilize technology to better serve all communities in New York," says Mike Johns, Founder of the Tech With Soul Awards. "Mayor Adams has worked to ensure access to NYC services and information is available right from your smartphone. From funding STEM education and small business programs, he is making technology work for all New Yorkers truly understands the power of collecting data, upgrading systems, and preparing for the future. Mayor Adams is a disruptor, a futurist, an agent of change. We are honoring him for his extraordinary acts”, Mike Johns continued.The Award is being bestowed following review by an independent panel of industry experts including media, tech sector leaders, educators and others. Mayor Eric Adams is being selected based on his technology leadership, innovation and vision.The Tech With Soul Award was presented at an evening rooftop event October 17, 2023 7:30 pm eastern at High Bar Rooftop, located at 346 W. 40th St in Times Square as part of the larger Tech Week happening in New York City. The event is exclusive to registered guests and the media. The event also features DJ Jon Quick, the maestro, and emcee Terry Cyrus. Join us as we celebrate Mayor Eric Adam, RSVP now at .ABOUT TECH WITH SOUL AWARDSTech With Soul Award was conceived in 2023 to raise the profile of cultural icons that have demonstrated plans to positively impact their communities and change lives, through innovative technology applications and projects. The Honors are awarded to icons who have worked for the benefit of all citizens, irrespective of race, gender, religion, politics, or legal status. The Award also recognizes its recipients' engagement in environment, social affairs, education, and peace efforts.ABOUT TECH WITH SOULTech With Soul is the celebration of technological innovation from around the world gathered in the nation's capital. The festival is held in the fourth quarter of each year. With "Humanizing tech and culture for the greater good" as its core value, we integrate BIPOC innovation, venture capital, entrepreneurship, creativity, into a single event to be celebrated with the audience from the world's most valuable brands and agencies, prominent technology representatives, marketing gurus, and investors. Tech With Soul attracts over 100 industry experts and a slew of companies from the US and regions of the world. Events include our influential discussion forums, Africa Day Award Ceremony, innovation launch parties, networking, themed expos, workshop camps, and more. URL:

