Malaysian Premier talks to Hamas’ leader, supports Palestinians

(MENAFN) In a conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, on Tuesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia's "unwavering support for the Palestinian people."



As the second week of the continuing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine approaches, a phone call was received.



“Given the dire situation in Gaza, I strongly advocate for the immediate cessation of bombardment and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Rafah,” declared the Malaysian premier, who declared humanitarian relief for Palestinians as well.



“It is also imperative for Israel to abandon their adherence to the politics of dispossession, immediately cease fire with Hamas and genuinely pursue a peaceful resolution to end the ongoing conflict,” Anwar stated in a post on X.



He went on to say that everyone impacted by this catastrophe has to have their safety and well-being put first.



Haniyeh was also spoken to over the phone by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.



Haniyeh was greeted earlier in the Qatari capital of Doha by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reports that since Israel began bombing and blocking the Gaza Strip eleven days ago, over a million people, or over half of the region's population, have been displaced.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107257258