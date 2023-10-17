SLC participates in GITEX 2023, exhibits its innovative digital platform

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 17 October 2023:

The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) is participating in the 43rd edition of GITEX, the world’s largest technology event, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until October 20, 2023.



In line with its participation, the SLC is exhibiting its newly-designed cutting-edge digital interface dubbed the ‘Dubai Legislation Digital Platform’. The move highlights the SLC’s relentless commitment to employ innovative solutions and develop a supportive technological backbone for legislative work, further enhancing legal awareness and compliance, in line with the Dubai government’s commitment to accelerate the digital transformation.



The digital interface is an integrated platform for local legislation in Dubai, offering a new technological experience to the public by providing the opportunity to access the local legislation published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai. In addition, the platform offers government entities a digital gateway which integrates all the legislative services provided by the SLC.



Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, shed light on the significance of GITEX as the world’s largest platform showcasing the pivotal role of technology in moulding the future of various sectors, including legislative work. Additionally, he highlighted that the SLC participates in the event by presenting its new digital interface, which aims to enhance the legislative services it offers to government entities through a seamless and convenient digital interface, and to facilitate and streamline access to legislation and statutory provisions, thus enhancing legislative compliance through the advanced and innovative features available on the platform.



Bin Meshar added: “We at the SLC attach great significance to establishing a solid legal ecosystem that keeps abreast of the latest developments while at the same time maintaining readiness for the future by adopting innovation, technology, and flexibility, as well as a comprehensive and integrated vision. Our participation in GITEX 2023 reflects this commitment, and enables us to highlight the significant role of technology in enhancing the efficiency of the legislative services offered to government entities. In addition, the event serves as an ideal platform to share our expertise and insights on ways to accelerate the digital transformation in the area of legislation. We are delighted to showcase our innovative legislative services, especially the newly-designed digital platform which integrates new solutions. The event is also instrumental in developing cooperation and exchange channels as part of our joint efforts aimed at boosting the sustainability and readiness of the legislative system to meet future needs.”



The digital platform is the first legislative interface of its kind in the region, opening up access to a multitude of cutting-edge services, improving the effectiveness of operational processes, and bringing legal frameworks in line with the needs of the general public. The legislative services offered by the SLC to government entities through its digital platform include local legislation requests, federal legislation review, MoU and international treaty review, legal opinion requests, explanatory note requests, legislative training requests, legislation translation requests, and requests for nomination of SLC representatives to participate in initiatives, projects, and work teams formed at government entities.





MENAFN17102023003685011158ID1107257256