Turkey’s FM discusses dual potential of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calls for media transparency

(MENAFN) Turkey's foreign minister remarked on Tuesday that while the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict poses a risk of escalating into larger conflicts, it also carries the potential to pave the way for a historic peace.



"Out of this war, bigger wars could arise, but it could also lead to a historic peace. Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) believes a historic peace is possible," Hakan Fidan stated at a mutual news meeting in Lebanon's capital Beirut with his Lebanese equivalent Abdallah Bouhabib.



Fidan emphasized that it was time to cease the long-standing practice of "hegemonic powers" using their media clout to mask the real nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



"It is now time for the international community to take serious steps towards a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state," he further mentioned.



Fidan emphasized that as soon as the state of Palestine is not established, there will be no stability in the area, saying, "We've been warning for years." Turkey is a powerful, seasoned nation with a rich past. Kindly follow the cautions that we have been issuing."



He emphasized that Turkey is making every effort to stop a potentially destabilizing conflict from getting worse and affecting the whole area, including Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon.



"You (Israel) are occupying someone's land. You're seizing their home, throwing them out, bringing somebody (else) in, and calling them 'settlers.' This is called theft," declared Fidan.

