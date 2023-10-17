stc wins ‘Best 5G Indoor User Experience’ at SAMENA Council’s LEAD Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 17 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its prestigious win of the ‘Best 5G Indoor User Experience’ award at the SAMENA Council’s Leadership & Excellence (LEAD) Awards 2023 in Dubai, UAE. The award reflects stc’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions with exceptional indoor coverage to its customers.



stc received the award after submitting all the supporting documents requested by SAMENA Council’s LEAD Awards during the nomination period. Following a rigorous review of the various initiatives launched by stc to enhance indoor 5G coverage, the Company emerged as a winner of the award. Nasser Al Hamlan – General Manager of Network Planning & Design at stc attended the ceremony in Dubai and accepted the award on behalf of stc.



The recognition also reflects the wide range of innovative offerings introduced by stc, including new-to-market solutions that leverage the Company’s strong and widespread 5G network. Through its strategic vision of enabling digital transformation in Kuwait, stc focused throughout the past several years on investing in developing and enhancing its 5G infrastructure, providing individual customers and corporates with the highest quality solutions through its reliable high-speed connectivity.



As the first operator to deploy nationwide 5G coverage at the C-band in 2019, stc leveraged its expertise in its stride to offer the most advanced technical solutions to strengthen its 5G offerings. The Company focused on enhancing the user experience and 5G coverage by delivering Sub-3GHz 2.1GHz 5G NR with national wide implementation since mid-2020. Additionally, the Company successfully accomplished the widest scale of 5G deployment coverage on Sub-3GHz 2.1GHz leading other mobile service providers in the MENA region in 2021. Sub-3GHz 2.1GHz 5G NR added 4G/5G collaborations, 5G Carrier Aggregation and precise indoor/outdoor inter-operability to stc’s 5G network. The development extended the 5G mobile experience to wider areas and enclosed indoor environments while expanding NR uplink connection capacity, thereby accelerating smart services that enable digital transformation in line with Kuwait vision 2035.



One of stc's more notable achievements has been the introduction of 'FULL 5G,' a groundbreaking technology exclusive to stc's network. 'FULL 5G' takes 5G experiences to new heights by providing faster speeds, lower latency, and improved coverage, thanks to the expansive Sub-3GHz wide network deployment. Compatible router users can enjoy this redefined 5G experience through a complimentary upgrade, further exemplifying stc's commitment to its customers.



stc's commitment to excellence extends to its enterprise offerings as well, including 'Dedicated Access' services exclusively available to SMEs and large enterprises. These solutions encompass dedicated data access, dedicated internet access, and on-demand digital services like CCTV and Cloud PBX.



Commenting on the award, engineer Fahad Al Ali, Chief Technology Officer of stc, said, “The 'Best 5G Indoor User Experience' award from SAMENA Council’s LEAD Awards 2023 is a testament to stc’s dedication to providing superior 5G experiences to its customers, strengthening its position as a leader in the digital transformation journey of Kuwait. At stc, we have always been driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering the most advanced and seamless 5G experiences to our customers. This award is a reflection of our hard work and commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.”



Al Ali added, “Since our pioneering nationwide deployment of 5G coverage in 2019, we have continuously pushed the boundaries of what is possible with 5G technology. Our focus on enhancing indoor user experiences, expanding coverage, and introducing groundbreaking technologies like 'FULL 5G' has set us apart in the industry. We understand that connectivity is at the heart of the digital transformation journey, and we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best-in-class 5G services.”



Al Ali concluded by thanking SAMENA Council and the judging panel for their recognition of stc the LEAD Awards. He also thanked the management team at stc for their unwavering support, as well as all stc employees that played a role in implementing and upgrading the indoor 5G coverage solutions to ensure the best user experience for stc’s valued customers.



It is worth nothing that SAMENA Council’s Leadership & Excellence Awards recognize the efforts of regional technology providers, corporates, telecom operators, regulators, and digital space players, focusing on acknowledging efforts on four main fronts: Business Excellence, Leadership in Regulatory Enablement, Leadership in User Experience, and Innovation Excellence. The awards this year recognized the application of advanced mobile connectivity in the region, with a primary focus on 5G development.

To find out more about stc’s events, promotions, and sponsorships, follow stc’s official social media platforms, visit one of stc’s branches, download mystc mobile application, visit or contact the customer service center by dialing 102 for around the clock assistance.





MENAFN17102023006699014497ID1107257249