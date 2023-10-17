Oxygen-Free Copper Market: Exploring Impressive CAGR Of 5.3% And Soaring 49.5 Billion By 2029-BY PMI

The electronics and electrical industries are major consumers of OFC. With the increasing demand for electronic devices, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles (EVs), the need for high-conductivity copper materials is growing. OFC is used in high-performance cables, connectors, and other components, which will contribute to Oxygen-Free Copper Market expansion.

Analyst View –

The renewable energy sector, particularly solar and wind power, relies on OFC in applications such as photovoltaic cells and wind turbine generators. As the world's focus on sustainable energy solutions continues to grow, so will the demand for high-quality copper materials like OFC.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market:

The global electronics industry has faced a dual impact. The production facilities of the electronics parts have been halted owing to the logistics slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe. On the other hand, various e-commerce companies all across the globe have discontinued the delivery of non-essential items (including most of the electronics products), which is affecting the electronics industry. Biopharmaceutical firms are at the leading position of the human response to the coronavirus pandemic. The biotech entities are investigating SARs-Cov-2 at an unprecedented rate and a significant amount of funds are being put into the R&D. With the several candidates in trial, the public and private sectors are expected to work in unison for the estimative period, until a vaccine is developed for Covid-19. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the Oxygen Free Copper market.

