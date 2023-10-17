AAR And MTU Maintenance Extend Pratt & Whitney PW2000 Aircraft Engine Parts Supply Agreement

This fourth extension marks the continuation of an AAR-MTU contract that originally began in 2009. Under the agreement, AAR supplies used serviceable material for the PW2000 engine program at MTU's facility in Hannover, Germany. This partnership significantly streamlines logistical processes and creates cost efficiencies for MTU Maintenance's customers.

“The last 15 years have shown us that AAR is a reliable partner, which helps us to offer tailor-made and cost-efficient material solutions to our customers,” said Torben Lohse, Director of Purchasing at MTU Maintenance Hannover.“I am looking forward to continuing this successful partnership for years to come.”

“AAR is thrilled to continue supporting valued customer MTU on the PW2000 engines,” said Christine Bognar, AAR's PW2000 Product Director.“The AAR-MTU relationship is a successful partnership providing mutual benefit, and we look forward to collaborating on the next chapter.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

