Zimvie Announces The Launch Of Azuretm Multi-Platform Product Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the recent launch of AzureTM Multi-Platform Product Solutions, a comprehensive selection of restorative components to effectively cater to the dental laboratory market. These new offerings are currently available in the United States and select markets in Europe, with future geographic expansion planned.

This first launch in the Azure Multi-Platform Product Solutions category consists of 13 dental laboratory-focused prosthetic and restorative solutions designed to integrate into digital workflows. Dental laboratories now have the flexibility to select the right solution for every case, all without sacrificing the quality customers expect, the profitability laboratories demand, and the customer support they deserve. This broadens ZimVie's presence in patient-specific restorative dentistry, creating a holistic product portfolio that meets dental laboratories' needs, as a one-stop shop, for nearly everything related to tooth replacement.

“We are continuing to innovate and build on our already robust list of product offerings to expand ZimVie dental products into the hands of more dental professionals,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental.“Our Azure Multi-Platform Product Solutions provide greater optionality for customers and complement our existing products to meet the specific needs we see among dental labs.”

About Azure Multi-Platform System

The Azure Multi-Platform System offers one of the most comprehensive and innovative ranges of implant-compatible prosthetics in the market, at attractive price points. These products include Scan Bodies, Digital and Traditional Implant Analogs, Temporary Cylinders, Castable Cylinders, Titanium Ti-Bases (Ti-Base T), Angled Screw Channel Ti-Bases (Ti-Base A), Cerec® Compatible Ti-Bases (Ti-Base C), Cement-Retained Abutments, OverdenSURE® Attachments, Pre-Milled Blanks, Blank Holders, screws, and tools.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The Company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the Company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions, including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

