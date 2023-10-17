Oil And Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For October 19Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Oil and Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 19th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

October 19 th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 11:00 AM Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PIFYF | TSX: PNE 11:30 AM Trillion Energy International Inc. OTCQB: TRLED | CSE: TCF 12:00 PM Pantheon Resources PLC OTCQX: PTHRF | LSE: PANR 12:30 PM Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. OTCQX: OILSF | TSX: SOIL 1:00 PM Desert Mountain Energy Corp OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME 1:30 PM Valeura Energy Inc. OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE 2:00 PM TAG Oil Ltd. OTCQX: TAOIF | TSXV: TAO 2:30 PM NG Energy International Corp. OTCQX: GASXF | TSXV: GASX



About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

