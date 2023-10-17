BOS To Release Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2023 And Host A Conference Call On November 30, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
BOS will host a conference call on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
To access the conference call, please click on the following link:
or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 860 3258 8513, passcode - 574037
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website:
About BOS
BOS' technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:
The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes; The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and The Supply Chain division manages inventory.
